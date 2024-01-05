Southern Illinois Takes On Arizona & NAU In First Meet of New Year

Courtesy: SIU Athletics

CARBONDALE, Ill.– The Southern Illinois Swimming and Diving team will cap off their 10 day training camp with a tri-meet against Arizona and Northern Arizona on Friday Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. MST.

“Our training camp here in Tucson has been very successful so far. The team having fundraised and paid for this trip on their own has really brought a sense of pride in being here and getting the most out of the experience” head coach Geoff Hanson said.

The tri-meet features the Arizona Wildcats and the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks. The Saluki men have a 0-1 record against the Wildcats, the meeting between the two in 1988 had a final score of 79-60. This will be the first meeting between the women’s team and the Wildcats. This will be the first meeting between the Salukis and the Lumberjacks.

The Salukis last competed Nov. 16-18 at the Purdue Invitational where five program records were broken.

“We are excited to compete tomorrow for the first time since before Thanksgiving. Facing off against Arizona and NAU will be a great test for us. GO DAWGS!” said Hanson.