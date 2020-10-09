South Carolina High School Team Pulled From State Meet Over COVID Positive

Fort Dorchester High School was removed from South Carolina’s high school state swim meet after a positive COVID-19 test.

WCSC5 reports that a member of Fort Dorchester’s team tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday. That forced the team out of the high school state championship meet, which will take place on Saturday and on Tuesday of next week.

So far, Fort Dorchester has been the only team pulled from the meet. But the WCSC5 report says that the COVID-positive swimmer competed in a meet last Saturday along with other teams. So far, no other swimmers on the Fort Dorchester team have tested positive.

South Carolina is hosting its high school state swimming events this weekend, the first high school state meets in the country this school year. The meets have already been adjusted quite a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season’s start date was delayed several weeks, and the state meets have been broken down further than usual.

South Carolina’s SCHSL typically runs its state meets for girls and boys simultaneously, with the three school-size divisions (3A, 4A, and 5A) split between two different days.

This year, the meet is essentially split into six separate meets. All three divisions of girls teams will compete on Saturday, with 3A at 10 AM, 4A at 2 PM, and 5A at 6 PM. The boys will follow the same schedule next Monday, which will limit the number of athletes on deck at the same time.