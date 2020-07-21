South Carolina Postpones Start of 2020 High School Swimming Season

The South Carolina High School League, which governs most of the high school sports in South Carolina, has postponed the start of its high school swimming & diving season, along with all of its other fall sports seasons, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a meeting last week, the Executive Committee approved the SCHSL plan to keep sports operational with “presumably a shortened season for fall sports.”
“It is the premise and promise of this league, from the membership, SCHSL staff, Executive Board and Appellate Panel, to support and encourage athletic participation among ALL of South Carolina’s students,” state Commissioner Jerome Singleton. “We have been overcome with grief and outright disappointment since mid-March when the nation was at a standstill with the onset of Covid-19. What has followed is months of uncertainty, confusion, and despair. That ends now! We are forging ahead with the information we have, placing as many health and safety precautions at the frontline and allowing fall sports to continue with adjustments.”
Under the new plan, which can be seen in its entirety here, the start of practice for fall sports, including swimming, was pushed back from July 31 to August 17.
The other major decisions were starting a 7 game football season on September 11 and shortening the playoff schedules in girls tennis, volleyball, and football.
Swimming & Diving Season
- Start of Practice: August 17
- First Contest: August 31
- Swim State Finals: October 10 and 12
The new schedule leaves the swimming & diving state championship meets at similar timing to last year’s meets, when they were October 12 and 14.
The state has also tweaked the format of qualifying for the state meet this year. In the past, swimmers were able to swim state championship qualifying times at any regular season meet to be eligible. This year, there will be ‘qualifier events’ to determine advancement to state finals in swimming & diving, as well as girls’ golf, cross-country, and competitive cheer.
The SCHSL has not publicly released what those qualifiers will look like in swimming.
The South Carolina swimming & diving state championship events are traditionally the first in the country every season. This is due to the state’s large quantity of outdoor competition pools and trying to finish the season before any late-October cold snaps make those pools harder to use.
4 out of the 6 state title meets will feature teams trying to send their graduating seniors out having never lost.
Defending South Carolina State Champions, Swimming & Diving
Girls
- AAA – Oceanside Collegiate Academy
- AAAA – Eastside High (3-time defending champions)
- AAAAA – Wando High (3-time defending champions)
Boys
- AAA – St. Joseph’s Catholic School (3-time defending champions)
- AAAA – Eastside High (4-time defending champions)
- AAAAA – JL Mann High School
South Carolina is one of a number of states that has seen a dramatic increase in new positive tests for coronavirus since early June. Sunday saw a record 2,374 new cases reported, according to the New York Times, with an average of about 1,900 new daily cases over the last week. The state has seen an uptick in deaths attributed to COVID-19, though that increase has not been as dramatic as new daily cases.
In total, the state has 71,445 total cases leading to 1,164 deaths at time of publishing.
OTHER STATES
As the beginning of school years across the country draw nearer, high school state associations are rolling out decisions about fall sports across the country this week.
- California announced on Monday that it would push all of its sports until after the conclusion of the fall semester.
- Florida has announced that it will move forward with its fall sports seasons, which includes swimming & diving, as planned.
- The GHSA in Georgia announced via a 12-0 vote that it would postpone football by 2 weeks, while other sports remain on schedule. That means that the football regular season will begin September 4 instead of August 21. After an 8-4 vote against remaining on schedule, Jasper Jewell, a member of the board and the athletic director of Atlantic Public Schools, said he was afraid that his district might cancel fall sports altogether if the season wasn’t delayed. That, and other discussions, wound up pushing unanimous support toward a two-week delay.
- South Carolina and North Carolina both postponed their fall high school sports schedules until September last week. South Carolina also has a very early State Championship meet, scheduled for early October.
- Michigan announced that it would plan to begin fall sports as usual, which includes girls swimming & diving. Practices for all fall sports besides football can begin August 12. The school has remained open to the possibility of having to suspend those sports during the season, at which point they’d be rescheduled for later in the year. Indoor pools in Michigan are still not open, though University of Michigan athletes have returned to training at the Canham Natatorium.
