South Carolina Postpones Start of 2020 High School Swimming Season

The South Carolina High School League, which governs most of the high school sports in South Carolina, has postponed the start of its high school swimming & diving season, along with all of its other fall sports seasons, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a meeting last week, the Executive Committee approved the SCHSL plan to keep sports operational with “presumably a shortened season for fall sports.”

“It is the premise and promise of this league, from the membership, SCHSL staff, Executive Board and Appellate Panel, to support and encourage athletic participation among ALL of South Carolina’s students,” state Commissioner Jerome Singleton. “We have been overcome with grief and outright disappointment since mid-March when the nation was at a standstill with the onset of Covid-19. What has followed is months of uncertainty, confusion, and despair. That ends now! We are forging ahead with the information we have, placing as many health and safety precautions at the frontline and allowing fall sports to continue with adjustments.”

Under the new plan, which can be seen in its entirety here, the start of practice for fall sports, including swimming, was pushed back from July 31 to August 17.

The other major decisions were starting a 7 game football season on September 11 and shortening the playoff schedules in girls tennis, volleyball, and football.

Swimming & Diving Season

Start of Practice : August 17

August 17 First Contest: August 31

August 31 Swim State Finals: October 10 and 12

The new schedule leaves the swimming & diving state championship meets at similar timing to last year’s meets, when they were October 12 and 14.

The state has also tweaked the format of qualifying for the state meet this year. In the past, swimmers were able to swim state championship qualifying times at any regular season meet to be eligible. This year, there will be ‘qualifier events’ to determine advancement to state finals in swimming & diving, as well as girls’ golf, cross-country, and competitive cheer.

The SCHSL has not publicly released what those qualifiers will look like in swimming.

The South Carolina swimming & diving state championship events are traditionally the first in the country every season. This is due to the state’s large quantity of outdoor competition pools and trying to finish the season before any late-October cold snaps make those pools harder to use.

4 out of the 6 state title meets will feature teams trying to send their graduating seniors out having never lost.

Defending South Carolina State Champions, Swimming & Diving

Girls

AAA – Oceanside Collegiate Academy

AAAA – Eastside High (3-time defending champions)

AAAAA – Wando High (3-time defending champions)

Boys

AAA – St. Joseph’s Catholic School (3-time defending champions)

AAAA – Eastside High (4-time defending champions)

AAAAA – JL Mann High School

South Carolina is one of a number of states that has seen a dramatic increase in new positive tests for coronavirus since early June. Sunday saw a record 2,374 new cases reported, according to the New York Times, with an average of about 1,900 new daily cases over the last week. The state has seen an uptick in deaths attributed to COVID-19, though that increase has not been as dramatic as new daily cases.

In total, the state has 71,445 total cases leading to 1,164 deaths at time of publishing.

OTHER STATES

As the beginning of school years across the country draw nearer, high school state associations are rolling out decisions about fall sports across the country this week.