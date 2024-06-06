Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Siobhan Haughey “When you focus on non-time based goals… that kinda keeps the pressure away”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

2x Olympic silver medalist Siobhan Haughey was extremely consistent over the entire Mare Nostrum tour, winning the 100 free and 200 free at all 3 stops. In the 100 free, Haughey was 52.5-52.7 at all 3 meets while in the 200, she was 1:55-1:54.

Haughey explained that when she keeps her goals focused on executing her race strategy rather than trying to go a certain time, it takes the pressure of performing off her shoulders and she’s able to race more freely, usually resulting in better swims.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!