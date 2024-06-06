Siobhan Haughey “When you focus on non-time based goals… that kinda keeps the pressure away”

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

2x Olympic silver medalist Siobhan Haughey was extremely consistent over the entire Mare Nostrum tour, winning the 100 free and 200 free at all 3 stops. In the 100 free, Haughey was 52.5-52.7 at all 3 meets while in the 200, she was 1:55-1:54.

Haughey explained that when she keeps her goals focused on executing her race strategy rather than trying to go a certain time, it takes the pressure of performing off her shoulders and she’s able to race more freely, usually resulting in better swims.