Siobhan Haughey Still Nailing Down Perfect 200m Free Strategy

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO
- Friday, October 28 – Sunday, October 30, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre (TPASC), Toronto, Canada
- SCM (25 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:30 am local (ET)
- Finals: 6:00 pm local (ET)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheet
- Live Results (Omega)
- Live Stream (FINA YouTube)
Siobhan Haughey has continued her dominance in the 200 free early on in the short course season. With it being so early in the season, the world record holder is still toying with her race strategy, playing around with different focuses to see what the ideal race plan for her will be moving forward.