Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Siobhan Haughey Still Nailing Down Perfect 200m Free Strategy

2022 FINA WORLD CUP – TORONTO

DAY TWO FINALS HEAT SHEET

Siobhan Haughey has continued her dominance in the 200 free early on in the short course season. With it being so early in the season, the world record holder is still toying with her race strategy, playing around with different focuses to see what the ideal race plan for her will be moving forward.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!