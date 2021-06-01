Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Single-Session Tickets for U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Now On Sale

Comments: 1

Courtesy: USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Organizers of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming today announced the launch of single-session tickets beginning June 1 at 10 a.m. CDT. Tickets to Prelims or Finals for both Wave I, June 4-7, and Wave II, June 13-20 will be available at ticketmaster.com and the CHI Health Center Omaha box office.

Single-session tickets are $25, $20 or $15 each, depending on location. This additional ticket opportunity provides greater flexibility to watch the fastest swim meet in America and to see the world’s greatest swimmers and future stars compete head-to-head for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Qualified U.S. swimmers will compete in Wave I of Trials, in a wildcard bid to reach Wave II of the event and race to become a member of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team. The four-day Wave I Trials competition will feature many of the country’s rising talent, with the top two swimmers of every event moving to Wave II.

The Wave II eight-day Trials competition serves as the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Athletes will earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team roster at each of the eight finals sessions.

Through May 19, 1,565 athletes have qualified for Trials, with 907 in Wave 1 and 658 in Wave II. Of the qualified athletes, 837 of those athletes have qualified in multiple events.

For more information on the Trials visit www.usaswimming.org/trials.

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gowdy Raines
49 minutes ago

USA Swimming really gouging the fans this time around. If you wanna sit in the lower level you can only buy in sets of four or six.

0
0
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!