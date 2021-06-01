Single-Session Tickets for U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials Now On Sale

Courtesy: USA Swimming

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Organizers of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Swimming today announced the launch of single-session tickets beginning June 1 at 10 a.m. CDT. Tickets to Prelims or Finals for both Wave I, June 4-7, and Wave II, June 13-20 will be available at ticketmaster.com and the CHI Health Center Omaha box office.

Single-session tickets are $25, $20 or $15 each, depending on location. This additional ticket opportunity provides greater flexibility to watch the fastest swim meet in America and to see the world’s greatest swimmers and future stars compete head-to-head for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Qualified U.S. swimmers will compete in Wave I of Trials, in a wildcard bid to reach Wave II of the event and race to become a member of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team. The four-day Wave I Trials competition will feature many of the country’s rising talent, with the top two swimmers of every event moving to Wave II.

The Wave II eight-day Trials competition serves as the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Athletes will earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team roster at each of the eight finals sessions.

Through May 19, 1,565 athletes have qualified for Trials, with 907 in Wave 1 and 658 in Wave II. Of the qualified athletes, 837 of those athletes have qualified in multiple events.