Simone Manuel Splits Fastest 50 Yard Free in History to Open Pac-12s

2017 WOMEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford redshirt sophomore Simone Manuel split a 20.78 on Wednesday to anchor Stanford’s 200 medley relay to a win at the Pac-12 Championships, which leaves her alone as the fastest woman across 50 yards in history.

Records for relay splits are not officially kept, but as far as we can tell, nobody has legally gone faster than she did on Wednesday.

The old best was a 20.80 done in 2012 by Auburn legend Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace. At the time, Vanderpool-Wallace was the first woman under 21 seconds.

Last year at NCAAs, Louisville’s Kelsi Worrell split 20.84 on a 200 free relay. Cal’s anchor Farida Osman split 21.09 – her best flat start time of 21.32 is identical to Manuel’s making her a threat to dip under 21 later this week on the 200 free relay as well.

In 2015, Wisconsin swimmer Ivy Martin dipped under 21 seconds as well, splitting 20.96 at the Big Ten Championships.