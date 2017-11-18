Silja Kansakoski: “I Have a lot to Fix with my Technique” (Video)

Silja Kansakoski has been making some big waves since coming stateside earlier this year. Silja came to Arizona State in January from Finland to combine her swimming and studies, which wasn’t an option for her in her home country. This weekend at the Art Adamson Invite, Silja won the 100 breast with a time of 58.96, a time that would have gotten her an invite to NCAA’s last year.

Silja spoke with SwimSwam after her race and said there is still quite a bit to improve on, noting that the first thing she would work on was her general technique when she returned to Tempe.