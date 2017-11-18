Mauro Castillo: “I Just Wanted to be 52” (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

On the men’s side, Texas A&M’s Mauro Castillo Luna controlled the 100 breast from start to finish. Castillo Luna, one of the top breaststrokers in the NCAA, dominated the field in 52.34 to come up just 2 tenths shy of his best. Teammates Austin Van Overdam and Jose Martinez each had big swims. Van Overdam chopped about a second and a half off his 400 IM to win in 3:44.70, while Martinez won the 100 fly in 46.12 to take over a second off his best time in the event.

