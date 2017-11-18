Eastin pleased with pulling out “smooth” 4:00 400 IM (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

Hosted by Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)

25 Yards

One of the highlight swims of the session came in the 400 IM, where Ledecky battled reigning NCAA champ and teammate Ella Eastin. Through the front half, Ledecky held a slight lead over Eastin, but Eastin came back on the breast leg to take the lead by nearly a second. Ledecky roared back on the free leg with a 53.53 split, touching in 3:59.69 to outswim Eastin (4:00.74). That time leads the nation and was just 16 hundredths shy of the Pool Record set by Elizabeth Beisel in 2013. Freshman Brooke Forde secured a top 3 sweep for the Cardinal with her 4:02.83.