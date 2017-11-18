Reported by Lauren Neidigh.
2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL
- Hosted by Texas A&M (College Station, Texas)
- 25 Yards
- Invite Format
One of the highlight swims of the session came in the 400 IM, where Ledecky battled reigning NCAA champ and teammate Ella Eastin. Through the front half, Ledecky held a slight lead over Eastin, but Eastin came back on the breast leg to take the lead by nearly a second. Ledecky roared back on the free leg with a 53.53 split, touching in 3:59.69 to outswim Eastin (4:00.74). That time leads the nation and was just 16 hundredths shy of the Pool Record set by Elizabeth Beisel in 2013. Freshman Brooke Forde secured a top 3 sweep for the Cardinal with her 4:02.83.
"Eastin pleased with pulling out "smooth" 4:00 400 IM (Video)"
Drabot seems to be lighting it up in the 200 Fly these last two meets. I wonder if Eastin’s teammate will usurp her as the favorite for the 200 Fly NCAA Crown?
Eastin has still been 3 seconds faster than Drabot’s best times. Just like with the Texas men’s team, lets not forget that dual meets aren’t direct predictors of who will be the fastest at NCAAs. Having said that, Drabot has been very impressive so far, and it will be interesting so see how fast she swims in the 200 Fly tomorrow and the rest of the season.
Drabot went a 1:52 this morning. Beat Eastin by 2 seconds. We’ll see what they each do tonight.