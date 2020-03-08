Shkurdai Hits Season-Best 100 Fly To Close Out Swedish Grand Prix Malmö

2020 GRAND PRIX MALMÖ

Action wrapped up this evening in Malmö at the Swedish Swimming Grand Prix, which meant that dueling Danish teammates Anton Ipsen and Alexander Norgaard were back at it, this time in the men’s 400m freestyle event.

Touching the wall first to make it a 3-for-3 record against Norgaard, Ipsen collected 4free gold in a time of 3:51.14 to Norgaard’s 3:53.68.

Ipsen placed 12th in this event at the 2019 FINA World Championships, producing a time of 3:48.50 there in Gwangju. That was within a second of his lifetime best of 3:47.95 notched in 2017.

As for teenaged Norgaard, the future NC State Wolfpack swimmer has never been under the 3:50 threshold, owning a personal best of 3:52.79 from May of last year.

Other winners to close out the 3-day meet included a pair of Belarusians in Anastasiya Shkurdai and Ily Shymanovich. The former picked up the win in the women’s 100m fly handily, throwing down the only sub0minute time of the field in 58.21.

Splits for Shkurdai included 26.95/31.26 to give her an effort that checks the teen in among the top 20 performers in the world this season. She is the reigning European Junior Champion in the event after having clocked a time of 57.39 last year in Kazan.

As for Shymanovich, the man got it done for gold in the 50m breast, reaping the top prize by over a second in a time of 27.33. He owns the fastest time in the world this season in this event with the 26.78 notched at the Tokyo stop of the FINA World Cup.

Yauhen Tsurkin, also of Belarus, took the men’s 50m fly in a time of 23.38, entering the season’s world rankings in slot #9 in the event.