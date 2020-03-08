Purdue Last Chance: Montesi Posts 45.8/1:40.1 BK as 3 Men Qualify for NCAAs

2020 PURDUE “BOILER-MAKE-IT” LAST CHANCE MEET

March 8, 2020

West Lafayette, Indiana

Purdue held their 2020 last chance meet on Sunday to give swimmers a final opportunity to qualify for NCAAs. There were 3 men who should be safely qualified for NCAAs, and a 4th who may be on the bubble.

Notre Dame’s Jack Montesi swam a pair of bests to qualify for NCAAs. He put up a 45.81 in the 100 back, dropping half a second to move to 18th. He’s ranked even higher in the 200 back at 12th. His 1:40.14 was a best by nearly 2 seconds. Teammate Aaron Schultz swam his 2nd fastest performance ever in the 200 fly, clocking a 1:42.29 to move up to 21st.

Purdue’s Nick Sherman moved to #22 in the 200 breast to qualify. Sherman dropped over 2 seconds in the event as he raced to a 1:53.31. Behind him, Notre Dame’s Josh Bottelberghe potentially qualified with a lifetime best 1:53.63 to rank 26th. There were a few last chance meets today, so we’ll have to wait and see where he ranks at the end of the day.

Purdue swam under the NCAA B cut in the 200 free relay, but missed the A cut by a few tenths. Nikola Acin led off in 19.61, handing off to Ryan Hrosik (19.10). Nick Sherman put up a 19.34 on the 3rd leg, while Trent Pellini anchored in 19.38. Their 1:17.43 was about 2 tenths faster than their relay at Big Tens.

Michigan’s Jacob Montague swam a time trial 100 breast, lowering his season best to a 52.69. That’s still outside of qualifying range, however, as he’s now 35th. He also swam a 200 IM time trial. His 1:44.14 was 2 tenths shy of his season best from Big Tens. Indiana’s Spencer Lehman time trialed the 400 IM in 3:45.97, but his season best remains a 3:44.30 that ranks 31st.