ISL Season 2: Pernille Blume Shifts From NY Breakers To Team Energy Standard

International Swimming League (ISL) Team Energy Standard has already made some significant roster announcements this week. Belarusians Anastasiya Shkurdai and Ilya Shymanovich would among those returning for season two, while former DC Trident star and big-tiem points contributor Siobhan Haughey would be brought in as a new team member.
Just today, Team Energy Standard revealed another big game-changer that would be added to their powerhouse lineup, to the tune of Danish national record holder the reigning 50m freestyle Olympic champion Pernille Blume.
25-year-old Blume was a member of the New York Breakers for the inaugural ISL season, a team that did not make it to the final team championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. Across just 3 meets, Blume amassed 45 points to become the league’s 104th scorer overall, rendering her the 5th highest New York Breaker scorer and 3rd among NYB females.
Of note, Blume is in a relationship with Energy Standard team member Florent Manaudou, who was the league’s 6th highest scorer in the first season for the Turkey-based squad.
Team Energy Standard is the only squad who has been providing roster updates this week, leaving fans wondering what other moves will be made across the other existing rosters, as well as the additional 2 new teams expected to be added.
They need to do a draft, if not the team race will never be close
yeah, Energy Standard is running away with it at this point
The fatal flaw in this whole system is the inability of individuals to get to the championship on their own merit. The team concept is great but it goes against the entire history of the sport. There is not much incentive to stay on a weak team, there is no national identity like the olympics, world champs etc where representing your people is enough. Making some money(not a lot) is great but these people are all about having the chance to race the best.
Incentive is money.
Salary cap, draft and/or auction will spread the talent.
It’s supposed to go against the history of the sport, it’s a team tournament. A draft is the best way to handle it, to ensure a bit of parody. Otherwise it will be just like NCAA football.
rip NYB
at this point I just want to know who energy standard lost