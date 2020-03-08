ISL Season 2: Pernille Blume Shifts From NY Breakers To Team Energy Standard

International Swimming League (ISL) Team Energy Standard has already made some significant roster announcements this week. Belarusians Anastasiya Shkurdai and Ilya Shymanovich would among those returning for season two, while former DC Trident star and big-tiem points contributor Siobhan Haughey would be brought in as a new team member.

Just today, Team Energy Standard revealed another big game-changer that would be added to their powerhouse lineup, to the tune of Danish national record holder the reigning 50m freestyle Olympic champion Pernille Blume.

25-year-old Blume was a member of the New York Breakers for the inaugural ISL season, a team that did not make it to the final team championships in Las Vegas, Nevada. Across just 3 meets, Blume amassed 45 points to become the league’s 104th scorer overall, rendering her the 5th highest New York Breaker scorer and 3rd among NYB females.

Of note, Blume is in a relationship with Energy Standard team member Florent Manaudou, who was the league’s 6th highest scorer in the first season for the Turkey-based squad.

Team Energy Standard is the only squad who has been providing roster updates this week, leaving fans wondering what other moves will be made across the other existing rosters, as well as the additional 2 new teams expected to be added.