Shane Ryan Nears Lifetime Best In 50 Back Practice Race

Last week we highlighted the fact that Irish Olympian Shane Ryan managed to unofficially fire off two national records in fly events while training at his home base of the National Training Centre – Dublin.

As we reported, while contesting the short course meters 100 butterfly, Ryan opened in a first 50m split of 22.70. That performance surpassed his own official national record of 22.96 he put on the books in December 2019 while competing at the Irish Open Short Course Championships.

On the back half of tonight’s time trial, Ryan closed in a time of 27.7 to collect a final overall time of 50.4. That mark also unofficially crushes the Irish national record in the event, which is represented by the 51.33 Brendan Hyland established at the aforementioned Championships.

26-year-old Ryan was back at it this week, firing off a LCM 50 backstroke time of 24.5, a mark that sits just .2 away from his own national record of 24.32 set at the 2018 European Championships. There in Glasgow, he wound up snagging bronze in a time for 24.64.

“50 Backstroke morning swim 24.5. Very happy with my 50 back this morning. Only .2 off my best time! Still need to clean some things up but you learn with every race!” read Ryan’s comment on his unofficial swim.