Hawai’i Picks Up Canadian Breaststroker Kathryn Ivanov for Fall 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian national Kathryn Ivanov has verbally committed to the University of Hawai’i for fall 2021. She trains club with Middlesex Swimming in London, Ont.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, where I will be continuing my academic and swimming career! Thank you to everyone who supported me, this is a dream come true. I cannot wait to compete at a Division 1 level with the Rainbow Warriors and Wahines! Go Bows 🤙🏻

TOP TIMES (LCM / SCY conv.)

50 breast – 33.13 / 29.50

100 breast – 1:11.09 / 1:02.12

200 breast – 2:43.99 / 2:23.12

At the 2019 Canadian Worlds Trials, Ivanov made the B-final of the 50 breast, finishing 17th overall with a 33.36 after a personal best in prelims (33.35). She also touched 47th in the 100 breast at that meet (1:15.67).

Most recently, Ivanov competed at the 2020 Ontario Youth Junior Championships in March, where she went 2:43.99 in the 200 breast and placed third in the 100 breast (1:11.09) hitting lifetime bests in both. Her 33.20 first 50 of her prelims 100 breast nearly eclipsed her lifetime best in the 50 breast.

Rising senior Kionna Clayton has led Hawai’i in breaststroke since 2017; Clayton has been 1:00 in the 100 in her three seasons with Hawaii, while she’s taken her 200 breast from 2:15 as a freshman to 2:13 as a sophomore and 2:11 this past season.

Clayton, along with the bulk of Hawaii’s breaststroke group, only have a year of eligibility left, so they may not overlap with Ivanov. With her converted times, Ivanov would’ve made the 100 breast A-final level at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) conference champs.

Ivanov joins another breaststroker, Kira Hobbs, and freestyler Julianna Penner in Hawai’i’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.