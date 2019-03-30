Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Serbian Silađi Takes 50 Breast In Hungary In New World #1

2019 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Notching one National Record at the 2019 Hungarian Open National Championships apparently wasn’t enough for Serbia’s Caba Silađi as the 28-year-old earned his 2nd new mark in 3 days.

After already hitting a new Serbian national standard in the men’s 100m breaststroke, clocking a time of 59.40 on day 1, Silađi made more magic in the 50m breast, hitting a lifetime best of 26.83. That not only took gold by well of over a second in Debrecen, it also demolished the FINA A standard of 27.39 need to compete in Gwangju at the World Championships this summer.

Silađi’s previous personal best in the 50m breast event rested at the 26.99 he clocked at last year’s European Championships, a performance that earned him the 3rd seed heading into the final. However, Silađi fell to a tie of 27.20 in the final to ultimately wind up off the podium in Glasgow to 5th.

Silađi’s time this evening, however, checks the Serb into the season’s world rankings at #1.

