Sabo Upsets Milak For 100 Fly Gold In Front Of Hungarian Crowd

2019 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Serbian Sebastian Sabo crushed a big swim in addition to Caba Silađi on the final night of the 2019 Hungarian Open National Championships. Sabo pulled the 100m fly upset against young gun Kristof Milak, beating the Hungarian racer who entered this meet ranked 3rd in the world.

Splitting 23.37/27.97, Sabo hit the wall in a 51.34 scorcher, a mark that frog hops Milak’s season-best of 51.50 and German Marius Kusch’s 51.35 to take over as the 2nd fastest performer in the world on the rankings list. The only man who has been fatser is Russia’s Andrei Minakov who holds the #1 time in the world with the 51.12 notched at the Youth Olympic Games.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FLY

AndreiRUS
MINAKOV
10/09
51.12
2Marius
KUSCH		GER51.3503/09
3Kristof
MILAK		HUN51.5010/09
4Caeleb
DRESSEL		USA51.5103/09
5Chad
LE CLOS		RSA51.6203/24
View Top 27»

For Milak, his 52.00 is still a solid outing, but doesn’t clear the 51.96 FINA A cut, but his Youth Olympic Games time does.

Also missing the Gwangju cut in the race was 33-year-old Olympic icon Laszlo Cseh, as the veteran finished 3rd in 52.30.

Sabo already nailed a new Serbian National Record here in Debrecen, clocking a mighty 22.99 in the men’s 50m fly for gold.

At the 2018 European Championships, it was Milak who made the 100m fly final, touching in 51.51 for 4th, while Sabo was absent in the event.

1
Ytho

The records of Szilágyi and Szabó are also Hungarian national records as they own dual citizenships.

1 hour ago

