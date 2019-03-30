2019 M. NCAAs: Texas 1 Diver Up, 1 Down; Ohio St Gets Platform Boost

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, March 27 – Saturday, March 30

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Central Time)

Defending champion: Texas (4x) (2018 results)

Texas has one diver in the A final and one in the B, while Ohio State will score three divers tonight. Indiana will not score any divers after last year’s third-place finisher missed scoring entirely.

Platform Diving – Prelims

Top qualifiers:

David Dinsmore, Miami – 459.90 Colin Zeng, Tennessee – 445.65 Zach Cooper, Miami – 370.85 Benjamin Bramley, Purdue – 368.55 Jordan Windle, Texas – 363.90 Joseph Canova, Ohio State – 362.80 Juan Hernandez, LSU – 356.20 Sebastian Masterton, Kentucky – 340.70 Nick Yang, Minnesota – 337.60 Jacob Cornish, Texas – 335.10 Krisztian Somhegyi, IUPUI – 331.45 Noah Vigran, Stanford – 323.90 Jacob Fielding, Ohio State – 323.75 Bryan Allen, UNC – 323.55 Youssef Selim, Arizona State – 322.40 Aaron Daniels-Freeman, Ohio State – 320.80

Tennessee’s Colin Zeng will get a chance to defend his 2018 NCAA platform title, and Miami’s David Dinsmore will get a chance to retake the throne after winning in 2017 and taking 4th last year.

Both are qualified to the championship final through this morning’s dive heats. Dinsmore is the top qualifier, with Zeng 14 points behind in prelims.

Miami has two divers in the top three so far. Zach Cooper is third, but there was a massive, 70-point gap between him and the top two this morning.

Texas will have one A finalist and one B finalist, same as they did last year. Jordan Windle is into the A final and Jacob Cornish the B.

Ohio State looks to get the biggest boost tonight, with three scoring divers qualified. Joseph Canova is in the top 8, Jacob Fielding 13th and Aaron Daniels-Freeman 16th out of prelims.

Indiana won’t get any diving points tonight. Last year’s bronze medalist Andrew Capobianco was just 28th this morning. The sophomore has had a very up-and-down meet, taking 24th on 1-meter before winning 3-meter, then throwing this clunker on platform.

Platform Diving – Consolation Finals

Finishers:

Jacob Cornish, Texas – 394.10 Aaron Daniels-Freeman, Ohio State – 346.20 Youssef Selim, Arizona State – 322.35 Nick Yang, Minnesota – 321.25 Krisztian Somhegyi, IUPUI – 309.80 Jacob Fielding, Ohio State -309.25 Bryan Allen, UNC – 276.85 Noah Vigran, Stanford – 260.35

Texas’s Jacob Cornish won the consolation flight by a wide margin, improving on his 11th-place finish from a year ago. He outscored the field by almost 50 points.

Ohio State will get an even bigger points boost than anticipated: Aaron Daniels-Freeman moved up from 16th to 10th in the consols, a bump of 6 points. Meanwhile Jacob Fielding moved from 13th to 14th.

Team Scoring

Team Scoring

Here's a look at what each team would score tonight, based on consols results and the prelims finish order of the top 8 divers: [Note: scoring details appear to be cut off]