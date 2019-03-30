Shane Ryan Clocks New 1Back Irish Record, Qualifies For Gwangju

2019 IRISH OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

25-year-old National Centre Dublin swimmer Shane Ryan made more Irish history competing on the penultimate session of the 2019 Open Swimming Championships. Ryan is already coming off of a successful 2018 where he became the first sub-49 second 100m freestyler, as well as snagging Ireland’s first-ever World Championships medal with his 50m back bronze in Hangzhou.

Today, after registering a time of 54.19 in the morning heats of the men’s 100m backstroke to establish himself as the man to beat, the former Penn State swimmer crushed a new lifetime best mark of 53.73 to take the gold tonight. That result outperforms his previous personal best of 53.85 to check-in as the new Irish National Record.

Of his performance tonight, Ryan stated, ‘I’m very very happy with the time, it’s the fastest I’ve swam it in 6 years, I was 19 then. It felt comfortable, I didn’t die, that’s something I’ve been working on with my coach, I know I can be faster.’

Ryan moves into the 7th slot on the men’s world rankings for this season and would have placed 8th at the last edition of the World Championships. His 53.73 safely slides under the 54.06 FINA A cut needed to qualify for Gwangju.