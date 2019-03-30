2019 Men’s NCAA Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s the final prelims session of what has been an explosive and unpredictable men’s NCAA Championships. Though Texas was considered the favorite coming in, Cal has been lights-out so far and are now the team to beat with two sessions remaining. It’s very likely the meet is decided this morning, based on how many scoring swims each team accrues.

Cal leads Texas by 43 at the moment, with Indiana 51.5 behind Texas and NC State 62.5 behind IU. That means it’ll take a pretty massive morning for any of those teams to catch the program ahead of them. Where things get less clear-cut, though, is beyond the top 7. From 9th to 18th, the largest margin between two programs is a mere 6 points – the equivalent of one 11th-place finish individually or a single 14th-place relay. That means a whole host of teams are in the mix for the last few spots in the top 10, and the current programs in those spots could fall a long ways with a bad day 4.

Onto today’s events: the big showdown of the day is probably Andrew Seliskar vs. Ian Finnerty in the 200 breast. Last year, Finnerty went out hard but Seliskar clawed back, only for Finnerty to win a touchout by .25. This year, Seliskar is 2-for-2 after dominating the 200 IM and besting three-time defending champ Townley Haas in the 200 free. Finnerty did defend his 100 breast title last night, though, and the two should be in line for a great battle tonight, along with a host of top freshmen, including Seliskar’s Cal teammate Reece Whitley.

The 100 free might be the most exciting event, because it still feels relatively wide open. Dean Farris has felt unstoppable at times this week, and won the 100 back last night. But while his 200 free opening the 800 free relay was the best in history by a longshot, his 50 free wasn’t overly dominant. So the question is whether he can beat a bunch of 50/100 specialists in the sprintier 100. There are a bunch of contenders in that race, including 200 free runner-up Zach Apple of Indiana (who split 40.6 on Indiana’s 400 medley relay) and 50 free champ Ryan Hoffer, who was the best high school 100 freestyler in history and seems to be past a freshman year plateau in the sprint freestyles.

In the 200 back, Texas’s Austin Katz is the defending champ, though he’s missed scoring in both of his individual events this week. His teammate John Shebat was the runner-up last year, and yet another Longhorn, Ryan Harty, is the top seed.

Then there’s the 200 fly, where NC State’s Andreas Vazaios is the defending champ. But Indiana’s Vini Lanza is the top seed, and looking for a fly sweep after winning a thrilling battle last night.

Prelims finish with the 400 free relay, where Texas holds the top seed with Louisville in tow. We’ll continue our daily coverage with timed final mile heats and platform diving, before a national champion is crowned after tonight’s finals session.

200 BACKSTROKE

NCAA Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73

American Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73

U.S. Open Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73

Meet Record: Ryan Murphy, Cal (2016) – 1:35.73

2018 Champion: Austin Katz, Texas – 1:37.53

Top 8 Qualifiers:

100 FREESTYLE

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 39.90

2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida – 39.90

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 BREASTSTROKE

NCAA Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91

American Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91

U.S. Open Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91

Meet Record: Will Licon, Texas (2017) – 1:47.91

2018 Champion: Ian Finnerty, Indiana – 1:50.17

Top 8 Qualifiers:

200 BUTTERFLY:

NCAA Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

American Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

U.S. Open Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

Meet Record: Jack Conger, Texas (2017) – 1:37.35

2018 Champion: Andreas Vazaios, NC State – 1:38.60

Top 8 Qualifiers:

400 FREESTYLE RELAY

NCAA Record: NC State, 2018- 2:44.31

American Record: NC State, 2018- 2:44.31

U.S. Open Record: NC State, 2018- 2:44.31

Meet Record: NC State, 2018- 2:44.31

2018 Champion: NC State – 2:44.31

Top 8 Qualifiers:

