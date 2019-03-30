Four Meet Records Fall at Day 2 of Indy Sectionals

2019 INDIANAPOLIS SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 28-31, 2019

Indiana University Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana

LCM (50m course)

Live Stream (FREE)

Results on Meet Mobile “2019 Speedo Sectionals at Indianapolis”

Live Results

On the second day of the Indy Sectional meet featured the finals of the 200 free, 100 fly, 400 IM, and timed finals of the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. Among the performances, four meet records fell, totalling 7 meet records broken this weekend. Roughly 13 new 2020 Olympic Trials cuts were also achieved today.

The first meet record was in the prelims session during the timed finals of the 200 medley relay. The Carmel boys’ quartet of Wyatt Davis (26.07), Andrew Rafalko (30.44), Griffin Hadley (25.27), and Alec Delong (23.12) clipped their club’s former 2017 mark (1:45.09) with a 1:44.91.

Kelly Pash of Carmel Swim Club broke the second meet record in the 200 free with a 2:00.17. Pash’s PB is 1:59.98, but was swum outside the 2020 qualifying period. Also breaking a meet record was Mariah Denigan of Northern Kentucky Clippers, who won the 400 IM with a new mark of 4:43.41.

The men’s 400 IM race was graced with 3 new marks. The first was La Mirada Armada’s Kevin Vargas‘ meet record with a 4:21.69. Along the way, Spencer Aurnou-Rhees of Ohio State Swim Club won the B-final of the same event with a 4:33.89. That is the fastest time swum by a 14-year-old this year by over 13 seconds. The Ohio-native swimmer also ranks #18 all-time in the 13-14 age group.

12-year-old Richard Poplawski broke the 11-12 NAG in the 400 IM. The Scarlet Aquatics swimmer dropped nearly 17.5 seconds off his former personal best to place 25th in prelims. In finals, Poploawski finished in 32nd, with his NAG still under his name.

Other Day 2 Winners:

W 200 Medley Relay: Carmel Swim Club (Ma. Christman, Kitchel, Pash, Me. Christman)- 1:56.38

M 200 Free: Wyatt Davis (Carmel Swim Club)- 1:49.48

(Carmel Swim Club)- 1:49.48 W 100 Fly: Kenady Beil (Northern Kentucky Clippers)- 1:00.43

(Northern Kentucky Clippers)- 1:00.43 M 100 Fly: Dare Rose (Scarlet Aquatics)- 53.97

(Scarlet Aquatics)- 53.97 W 400 Free Relay: Carmel Swim Club (Pash, Underhill, Lueking, Bowen)- 3:50.97

M 400 Free Relay: Carmel Swim Club (Davis, Delong, Hadley, Mitchel)- 3:24.90

Team Scores After Day 2:

Top 5 Men

1. Carmel Swim Club 448 2. Bluefish Swim Club 394 3. Northern KY Clippers Swimming 343 4. SwimMAC Carolina 335 5. Ohio State Swim Club 291

Top 5 Women

1. Carmel Swim Club 503 2. Bluefish Swim Club 282.5 3. Scarlet Aquatics 238.5 4. Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics 233 5. Oly Swimming 228