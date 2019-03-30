Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Vini Lanza: “I started learning how to win… winning’s good” (Video)

2019 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Jared Anderson.

100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80
  • American Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80
  • U.S. Open Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80
  • Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018) – 42.80
  • 2018 Champion: Caeleb Dressel, Florida -42.80

Top 8 Finishers:

  1. Vini Lanza, Indiana – 44.37
  2. Coleman Stewart, NC State – 44.46
  3. Miles Smachlo, Michigan – 44.84
  4. Maxime Rooney, Florida – 44.99
  5. Camden Murphy, Georgia – 45.03
  6. Zheng Quah, Cal – 45.06
  7. Ryan Hoffer, Cal – 45.14
  8. Chatham Dobbs, Arizona – 45.39

A thriller of an A final went right down to the wire, with no clear leader until the final touch. He didn’t lead for much of the race at all, but Indiana’s Vini Lanza roared back to go 44.37 and win the event. That makes him the #7 performer of all-time.

NC State’s Coleman Stewart also had a nice closing lap and a nice drop, going 44.46. He should be #8 all-time in this event, and will chase double top-2 performances in the 100 back later tonight.

