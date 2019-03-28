Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Caba Silađi Clocks 100 Breast Serbian Record In Hungary

2019 HUNGARIAN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 1 of the 2019 Hungarian Open National Championships, Serbia’s Caba Silađi cracked a new National Record of 59.40 en route to winning the men’s 100m breaststroke.

Entering these championships, the 28-year-old’s previous personal best and NR stood at the 59.74 he clocked at these same championships last year. Since then, Silađi punched a time of 1:00.46 for silver in Tarragona last year at the 2018 Mediterranean Games. Also in 2018, Silađi notched 59.91 at the European Championships in the semi-finals, before ultimately logging 1:00.15 to finish 8th in the final.

At these championships in Hungary, splitting 27.53/31.87, Silađi stopped the clock in 59.40 to represent the only man in the field to dip under the minute threshold. Valentin Bayer was next in 1:00.83, while Christopher Rothbauer rounded out the top 3 in 1:00.90.

With his effort, Silađi now checks in as the 6th fastest performer in the world this year. Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich still leads the pack with his monster 58.29 from last weekend.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 BREAST

IlyaBLR
SHYMANOVICH
03/24
58.29
2Adam
PEATY		GBR58 .7303/16
3James
WILBY		GBR59.2303/16
4Yasuhiro
Koseki		JPN59.2402/09
5Nicolo
MARTINENGHI		ITA59.3701/27
View Top 26»

