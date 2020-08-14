Select Race Videos From 2020 Sette Colli Day 3 Finals

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

And just like that, the 2020 Sette Colli Trophy is over, as the 3-day affair wrapped up from Rome tonight.

Throughout the course of the competition, we saw national records, a World Junior Record, as well as a European Record bite the dust, adding to the excitement we’re in the process of mustering in light of the postponed 2020 Olympic Games.

Relive this meet by watching a selection of the day 3 action below. Videos courtesy of YouTuber Swim Swimming.

Women’s 200 Freestyle

As originally reported:

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:54.55 2016

Italian Record – Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98 2009

Multi-Olympic medalist and world record holder in this event Federica Pellegrini added a 200m free gold to her 100m free victory from yesterday here in Rome. The 32-year-old who once swore off this 200m free event touched in a time of 1:57.80 to clear the field by nearly half a second.

Coming in for silver was Belgian Valentine Dumont, who produced her 2nd national record of this meet. Hitting the wall in 1:58.29, Dumont’s time her overtook her previous NR of 1:58.35 set back in 2017. Dumont already earned a 400m PB and national record of 4:09.41 for bronze on night 1.

Russia’s Anna Egorova wrangled up bronze in 1:59.62.

Men’s 200 Free

As originally reported:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Gabriele Detti (ITA), 1:46.78 2016

Italian Record – Filippo Megli, 1:45.67 2019

The men’s 200m free was one of the closest races here in Rome, with the top 2 finishers separated by less than .20. Turning at the 100m mark together was Marco De Tullio and Stefano Ballo, who both turned at 52.47, while Gabriele Detti was right in the mix in 52.66.

De Tullio broke free on the back half in 54.09, but Detti was fast on his hip in 54.03 to come within a fingernail. De Tullio wound up on top in 1:46.56, a new meet record, while Detti settled for silver in 1:46.69. Ballo rounded out the top 3 in 1:47.29.

De Tullio’s performance here is a breakout race for the 19-year-old, with his previous personal best resting athte 1:48.00 he put up in Rome last year. That marked just the 2nd time De Tullio has been under 1:49, with his 1:46.56 tonight making him Italy’s 4th fastest performer all-time.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke

As originally reported:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.72 2018

Italian Record – Ilaria Scarcella, 2:23.32 2009

GOLD – Lisa Mamie (SUI) 2:24.27 *National Record

SILVER – Martina Carraro (ITA) 2:25.67

BRONZE – Fransesca Fangio (ITA) 2:25.74

Following up on her individual 100m breast national record already logged here in Rome, Swiss swimmer Lisa Mamie made it happen in this 2breast race as well.

Touching in a time of 2:24.27, Mamie sliced .20 off of her own Swiss standard of 2:24.47 she produced at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. That time from Gwangju 21-year-old in 10th place out of the semi-finals.

Runner-up tonight went to Martina Carraro, with her effort tonight of 2:25.67 checking in as a new lifetime best. Her time overtakes her previous PB of 2:25.96 she logged in Riccione last year for the Italian national title.

Francesca Fangio was next in line on the medal stand this evening in 2:25.74, the 4th fastest time of her career.