Mark Emmert: No 2020 Fall NCAA Championships. Full Stop.

The NCAA has officially canceled Division I championships in all fall sports except Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS), due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19. NCAA President Mark Emmert went on Twitter today to explain the decision by the Board of Governors to do away with fall NCAA championships in fall sports:

“We cannot now at this point have fall NCAA championships. Because there’s not enough schools participating. The board of governors also established if you don’t have half of the schools playing a sport, you can’t have a legitimate championship. We can’t in any Division I NCAA championship sport now — which is everything other than FBS football that goes on in the fall. Sadly, tragically, that’s going to be the case this fall, full stop.”

NCAA Division I sports played in the fall include men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, football (Division I’s Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision), men’s water polo and women’s volleyball. The NCAA does not control football championships for the FBS, which are run by the individual conferences and an independent body “the Bowl Championship Series (BCS).” The Pac-12 and the MPSF had already announced there would be no fall water polo, and the Pac-12 and Big Ten, as well as a growing number of smaller conferences, had recently postponed all fall sports.

The NCAA is attempting to postpone the fall championships until the winter or spring. Emmert added, “But that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t and can’t turn toward winter and spring and say, ‘How can we create a legitimate championship for all those students?’ There are ways to do this. I’m completely confident that we can figure this out if schools and conferences want to move forward and try to have [a championship], if more than half of them want to do it, and that’s surely the indication right now, then let’s do it.”

While the NCAA works out what to do with fall sports, winter sports –such as swimming and diving– and spring sports are in limbo. Some conferences have already canceled all fall competition, which means no fall dual meets and mid-season invites for swimming and diving.

Here is the updated list of all conferences who have announced plans to postpone fall sports.

WHERE DIVISION I SWIMMING CONFERENCES STAND ON FALL SPORTS AS OF AUGUST 13

KEEPING FALL SPORTS IN THE FALL AS OF NOW CANCELING/POSTPONING FALL SPORTS Moving forward with fall seasons ACC Big Ten Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring Moving forward with fall seasons Big 12 Pac-12 Postponed all sports (including swimming) competition to at least January 1. Possibility of playing fall sports in spring Moving forward with fall seasons SEC MAC Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring Moving forward with fall seasons AAC MWC Postponed all sports competition (including swimming), possibility of playing in spring. (Air Force exempt from postponement) Planning to play but continuing to evaluate C-USA Patriot League Postponed fall sports (except Army & Navy), possibility of playing in the spring No competition before October 1 Horizon League Ivy League Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring No changes to season announced – several fall sport championships still scheduled MVC Summit League Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring WAC Postponed fall sports to at least January 1, winter sports to at least October Big East Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring CAA Postponed football, no word on other fall sports NEC Postponed all fall sports America East Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring A-10 Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring MAAC Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring MPSF Postponed men’s water polo (the conference’s only fall sport), possibility of playing in winter or spring

*The CCSA (or Coastal Collegiate Sports Association) does not sponsor any fall sports.