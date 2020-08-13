15 of 23 Division I Swimming Conferences Have Postponed Fall Sports

Over the past few weeks, major colleges and college conferences have either postponed fall sports, or announced plans to move forward with sports amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While swimming & diving remains a winter sport at the college level, fall sports cancellations will impact swimming in several ways. First, some conferences (most notably the Pac-12) have suspended competition in all sports for the fall semester. That means swimming & diving teams will not be able to compete in their traditional fall dual meets and mid-season invites. Most other conferences haven’t officially declared if their fall sport postponements will apply to fall competitive seasons for swimming & diving.

Second, football is a key piece in college athletics, driving revenue for many college athletic departments. Changes to the fall football season could cause schools to make other financial decisions impacting non-revenue sports like swimming & diving.

Third, decisions on fall sports will set some level of precedent for winter and eventually spring sports. If the pandemic worsens or stays the same, fall sport postponements may be extended to winter sports.

With that said, we’re tracking every Division I swimming conference for decisions on fall sports. These decisions don’t always directly apply to swimming & diving – the links in the chart below will take you to our full reports with more specific information to each conference.

Conferences could still change course, as well. But this list is as up-to-date as possible based on information we know as of today, August 13.

Where Division I Swimming Conferences Stand on Fall Sports As of August 13

Keeping Fall Sports In the Fall As of Now Canceling/Postponing Fall Sports Moving forward with fall seasons ACC Big Ten Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring Moving forward with fall seasons Big 12 Pac-12 Postponed all sports (including swimming) competition to at least January 1. Possibility of playing fall sports in spring Moving forward with fall seasons SEC MAC Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring Moving forward with fall seasons AAC MWC Postponed all sports competition (including swimming), possibility of playing in spring. (Air Force exempt from postponement) Planning to play but continuing to evaluate C-USA Patriot League Postponed fall sports (except Army & Navy), possibility of playing in the spring No competition before October 1 Horizon League Ivy League Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring No changes to season announced – several fall sport championships still scheduled MVC Summit League Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring WAC Postponed fall sports to at least January 1, winter sports to at least October Big East Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring CAA Postponed football, no word on other fall sports NEC Postponed all fall sports America East Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring A-10 Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring MAAC Postponed fall sports, possibility of playing in the spring MPSF Postponed men’s water polo (the conference’s only fall sport), possibility of playing in winter or spring

*The CCSA (or Coastal Collegiate Sports Association) does not sponsor any fall sports.