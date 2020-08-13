Valentine Dumont Lowers Own Belgian Record In 200 Free

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

20-year-old Valentine Dumont cleared her 2nd national record of this Sette Colli Trophy, as the Belgian freestyle ace took silver in the 200m distance this evening in Rome.

Clocking a time of 1:58.29, Dumont collected silver behind Italy’s Federica Pellegrini, with the Olympian getting the gold in 1:57.80.

Splits for Dumont’s time tonight included 57.94/1:00.35 to slice .06 off of her previous PB and Belgian national record of 1:58.35 she produced way back in 2017 as lead-off on her nation’s women’s 4x200m free relay.

Dumont already notched a 400m free national record at this Sette Colli Trophy as well, hitting a mark of 4:09.41 for silver.

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Federica Pellegrini (ITA), 1:54.55 2016

Italian Record – Federica Pellegrini, 1:52.98 2009

Multi-Olympic medalist and world record holder in this event Federica Pellegrini added a 200m free gold to her 100m free victory from yesterday here in Rome. The 32-year-old who once swore off this 200m free event touched in a time of 1:57.80 to clear the field by nearly half a second.

Coming in for silver was Belgian Valentine Dumont, who produced her 2nd national record of this meet. Hitting the wall in 1:58.29, Dumont's time her overtook her previous NR of 1:58.35 set back in 2017. Dumont already earned a 400m PB and national record of 4:09.41 for bronze on night 1.

Russia’s Anna Egorova wrangled up bronze in 1:59.62.