2020 Sette Colli: Alberto Razzetti Downs Over Decade-Old 200 IM Italian Mark

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

The host nation of Italy saw a big record bite the dust here on the final day of Sette Colli, with Alberto Razzetti taking down the men’s 200m IM mark.

Razzetti topped the field tonight in a big-time 1:58.09 to overwrite the Italian standard of 1:58.23 Alessio Boggiatto put on the books over a decade ago.

Splits for Razzetti’s 1:58.23 groundbreaking swim include 25.58/31.01/33.48/28.02 to give him the gold.

Entering this meet, Razzetti’s personal best rested at the 1:59.25 the 21-year-old logged at the Italian Championships in August of 2019. Prior to that swim, Razzetti’s only other sub-2:00 outing was represented by the 1:59.72 produced at the Championships in 2018.

Razzetti is set to join the new International Swimming League (ISL) squad of the Toronto Titans for the league’s second season.

As originally reported:



MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Daiya Seto (JPN), 1:57.11 20

Italian Record – Alessio Boggiatto, 1:58.33 2009

Just one man got under the 2:00 barrier in this 200m IM but it was a big one, with Alberto Razzetti taking down an over-decade old national record.

Touching in 1:58.09, Razzetti finally overtook the Italian record of 1:58.33 that Alessio Boggiatto put on the books way back in 2009. For Razzetti, the 21-year-old had never before been under 1:59, owning a previous lifetime best of 1:59.25 from last August’s Italian National Championships.

Pier Andrea Matteazzi cleared 2:01.97 for silver tonight while Massimiliano Matteazzi hit 2:02.06 for bronze.

Look for a separate post on Razzetti’s monumental record.