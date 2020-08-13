De Tullio Enters New 200 Free Territory As Italy’s 4th Fastest Performer

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

Italian Men’s All-Time Performers in 200 Freestyle

1:45.67, Filippo Megli, 2019 1:46.29, Emiliano Brembilla, 2009 1:46.38, Gabriele Detti, 2017 1:46.56, Marco De Tullio, 2020 1:46.60 Massimiliano Rosolino, 2000

As originally reported:

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Gabriele Detti (ITA), 1:46.78 2016

Italian Record – Filippo Megli, 1:45.67 2019

The men’s 200m free was one of the closest races here in Rome, with the top 2 finishers separated by less than .20. Turning at the 100m mark together was Marco De Tullio and Stefano Ballo, who both turned at 52.47, while Gabriele Detti was right in the mix in 52.66.

De Tullio broke free on the back half in 54.09, but Detti was fast on his hip in 54.03 to come within a fingernail. De Tullio wound up on top in 1:46.56, a new meet record, while Detti settled for silver in 1:46.69. Ballo rounded out the top 3 in 1:47.29.

De Tullio’s performance here is a breakout race for the 19-year-old, with his previous personal best resting athte 1:48.00 he put up in Rome last year. That marked just the 2nd time De Tullio has been under 1:49, with his 1:46.56 tonight making him Italy’s 4th fastest performer all-time.