Watch Mustachioed Paltrinieri’s 14:33.10 European Record

2020 SETTE COLLI TROPHY

The 2020 Sette Colli Trophy ended with a bang, as Italian Olympic champion Gregorio Paltrinieri busted out the fastest performance of his career in the 1500m freestyle. In the process, he’s backed up his assertions that, in spite of changing coaches in an effort to continue to pursue open water, he’s still fully committed to the 1500 free in the pool.

Paltrinieri is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in this event from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, having put up a monster 14:34.57 for gold 4 years ago. His swim from the European Championships earlier that year, done in 14:34.04, previously stood as the continental mark in the event.

Tonight in Rome, however, the 25-year-old found a new gear to reach a time of 14:33.10 to not only claim the gold, but overtake his own previous PB, Italian Record, and European Record.

Paltrinieri’s time would have taken gold at last year’s World Championships ahead of winner Florian Wellbrock’s (GER) 14:36.54. Paltrinieri was 3rd in that Gwangju race, capturing bronze in 14:38.75.

All-Time Top 10 Performers, Men’s 1500m Freestyle

Sun Yang, China – 14:31.02 Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy – 14:33.10 Grant Hackett, Australia – 14:34.56 Florian Wellbrock, Germany – 14:36.15 Mykhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine – 14:36.88 Ous Mellouli, Tunisia – 14:37.28 Connor Jaeger, USA – 14:39.48 Mack Horton, Australia – 14:39.54 Ryan Cochrane, Canada – 14:39.63 Gabriele Detti, Italy – 14:40.86

The entire breakdown of Paltrinieri’s performance, the 2nd best performance in history only behind Chinese swimmer Sun Yang’s WR of 14:31.02, is seen below.

MEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Sette Colli Record – Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA), 14:49.06 2017

Italian Record – Gregorio Paltrinieri, 14:34.04 2016

GOLD – Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) 14:33.10

SILVER – Domenico Acerenza (ITA) 14:49.98

BRONZE – Marc-Antoine Olivier (FRA) 15:06.29

