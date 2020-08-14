Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daiya Seto, Kosuke Hagino & Yui Ohashi Reveal Race Return Plans

Leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee of Japan revealed plans to compete later this month. Now, two-time gold medalist from last year’s World Championships Daiya Seto, as well as Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino and World Championships medalist Yui Ohashi have also announced their first races back.

Nikkan Sports is reporting that Seto is set to race at a Waseda/Keio University dual slated for August 28th. Keio University is home to World Junior Record holder Shoma Sato and has played host to British Swimming training camps in the past.

At the Kitajima Cup in January, Seto threw down a massive 4:06.09 400m IM/1:55.55 200m IM combo to put other would-be Olympic contenders on notice. It was also at that meet the man logged a huge 1:52.53 200m fly. Seto competed the next month at the Konami Open, but has not raced since.

This dual meet will represent his first racing appearance since switching coaches as well. Seto made the unexpected decision to change up coaches shortly after learning the Olympic Games were postponed.

As we reported in May, Seto selected somewhat of a curveball in 25-year-old Ryuichiro Ura, a former teammate who also trained under his previous coach Takayuki Umehara.

As for Hagino and Ohashi, the pair will be competing at the same meet Ikee has targeted, the Tokyo Special Tournament taking place on August 29th-30th. Both Olympians will be racing for their first time in several months as well, with the Konami Open in February representing their most recent competition.

