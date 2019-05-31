See 1517 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 2207 Swim Jobs.

NC STATE UNIVERSITY – DESIGN BUILD OUTDOOR AQUATICS FACILITY, REQUEST FOR LETTERS OF INTEREST

North Carolina State University is accepting Letters of Interest (1 page only) from Design-Build teams for design and construction of the Carmichael Outdoor Aquatics Project until 5:00 p.m. on June, 12th, 2019 in the office of Capital Project Management, Administrative Services Building III, 2701 Sullivan Drive, Suite 331, Campus Box 7520, Raleigh, NC 27695-7520.

THE FISH – FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

The FISH Swim Team, located in McLean, VA, is seeking a full-time swim coach to work with all levels of the program – and to be the primary coach for the 9-12 developmental group. This group is one of the foundations of our program; and is a great opportunity to coach some up and coming young kids with a lot of enthusiasm for the sport.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH-UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO

Responsibilities are on deck coaching, recruiting top level Division I student-athletes, and other administrative responsibilities as directed by the head coach. Ideal candidates exhibit enthusiasm and knowledge for the sport and a willingness to continually learn and grow. Assisting in all aspects of a Division I intercollegiate program including instruction, conducting practice and teaching skill development, competition planning, film review, recruiting, and team travel.

ASSISTANT COACH – W. SWIMMING

Have complete knowledge of, and maintain strict compliance with, the rules and regulations governing the sport, recruitment of student athletes, and intercollegiate athletic competition. Maintain strict adherence to University, AAC, and NCAA rules and regulations. Identify, evaluate, scout, recruit, and interview prospective student-athletes and their parents/guardians in an effort to secure the best possible student-athletes for the Program and University.

INDIANA SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH

Indiana Swim Club (ISC) was originally founded in 1955 as a competitive swimming program for children ages 5-21. As a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, ISC is run by a Board of Directors consisting of parents and other interested members of the community. ISC is a multi-site 200+ member of USA Swimming, the national governing body for the sport of swimming, and Indiana Swimming, Inc. (ISI), the governing body for swimming in the state of Indiana.

EAST COAST REGIONAL DIRECTOR/COACH – EAST CAROLINA AQUATICS

This position fills the role of East Coast Regional Director (oversight of Morehead City, Cape Carteret, and Camp Lejeune) and Head Site Coach for Carteret County branches. The individual will lead the program under the direction of the ECA CEO/Head Coach.

ASSISTANT COACH, WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING – FGCU

The Assistant Athletic Coach II assists with all activities related to the Women’s Swimming & Diving program, including recruitment, player development, monitoring academic performance, discipline and social development.

FULL-TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – FLYERS AQUATIC SWIM TEAM – ST. LOUIS, MO

The duty of the head age group coach is to run the Age Group Program of the Flyers Aquatic Swim team. This means intake of swimmers from outside the program, as well as from FAST lessons, and preparing them for competition and eventual promotion to the FAST Senior Program. It is also the duty of the head age group coach to be involved in promoting the sport of swimming in Ozark and in the region for the betterment of the sport, in general and FAST swimmers in particular.

LEAD SWIMMING COACH

Stamford American International School Swimming Team is seeking a passionate, committed and forward-thinking lead swim coach. The lead swim coach will be responsible for leading aspects of the competitive swim program. He / She will also be involved in coaching at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles. The appropriate person should be dynamic and able to adapt to our ever changing and growing swim programme.

HEAD COACH

The Sea Lions Swim Team (SLST) is currently looking to fill the position of Head Coach. The Sea Lions call Eisenschmidt Pool in St. Helens, Oregon home and serve swimmers in Columbia County from Scappoose to Rainier. St. Helens is located on Highway 30 about 25 miles Northwest of downtown Portland.

CALVERT AQUATICS CLUB HEAD COACH

Calvert Aquatics Club (“CAC”) is seeking applicants for its Head Coach position. Located in Prince Frederick, MD, the county seat of Calvert County, CAC is one of the up & coming clubs in the region. Our close proximity to the Washington, DC metropolitan area results in a steady influx of families for a moderate cost of living & a reasonable commute up to DC-area jobs; an exceptional opportunity to grow the club is the net result. Bordered by the Chesapeake Bay to the east and the Patuxent River to the west, there is no shortage of year-round outdoor activities in Southern Maryland.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

We are looking to hire a qualified individual for the full-time position of Head Developmental Coach. This individual will work with our head age group coach and head coach in continued development of our age group program. This person will work specifically with the 12-under program. This position requires a candidate with strong administrative, communication and people skills.

SWIM COACH

The coach will coach one groups (ages 7-12) with mainly C/B/A level swimmers. The coach will conduct effective workouts daily, 5 days a week; Monitoring swimmers’ progress throughout the season; attending swimming meets. Approximately 10 hours/week (not including meets approximately twice/month). Minimum commitment 1 season.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT – DIVING – MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Ashland University is an NCAA Division II institution that competes in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC), one of the most highly respected NCAA Division II conferences in the country. Ashland University offers a comprehensive 23-sport athletic program. The university is located off of Interstate 71 in Ashland, Ohio, midway between Cleveland and Columbus.

HARTWICK COLLEGE ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Hartwick College (NCAA Division III institution and member of the Empire 8) is accepting applications for a full-time, 9-month assistant coach for its swimming & diving program. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all facets of a competitive NCAA athletic program including but not limited to the recruitment of qualified scholar-athletes, game-day preparation, practice implementation, support for the head coach and program, team management, community service projects, and fundraising.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIM COACH

Franklin College, a 4-year NCAA Division III Liberal Arts College and member of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, is searching for a dynamic individual to serve as the assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach beginning in August of the 2019-2020 academic year

LEAD DEVELOPMENT SWIM COACH

KISO Swim School is a highly reputable swim organization, featured in VOYAGE Magazine and awarded Top Pro Services by Thumbtack Inc., with locations in Boca Raton, Cape Coral and Fort Myers. We offer swim programs that serve all the Gulf Coast and South Florida areas. We are currently seeking an energetic Lead Development Swim Coach at our Boca Raton Pool. Candidates must be reliable, able to work well with children, have an enthusiastic personality and passion for a healthy lifestyle.

HEAD VARSITY GIRLS SWIM COACH – MAGNIFICAT HIGH SCHOOL

Magnificat High School is seeking a Head Varsity Girls Swim Coach. Magnificat is an all-girls, Division I school located in Rocky River, OH. Candidates must possess the skills necessary to lead a high school swim program. Experience in swimming and/or coaching is preferred.

FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY SWIMMING AND DIVING SEEKS DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS

Completes all administrative duties for the swimming and diving office to include but not limited to: general front office duties; travel arrangements/authorizations; generating requisitions, receiving purchase orders, managing p-card/t-card administrative tasks. Updates and implements recruiting database; processes ADF forms, IDRs and vendor profiles.

ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Under the supervision of the head swim coach, the incumbent will serve as an assistant swim coach. The assistant coach will assist the head coach in the successful management of a Division III athletic program, in all aspects of the swimming program such as scouting and recruitment, monitoring academic progress of student-athletes, practice management, game preparation and strategy, player development, and public relations.

ASSISTANT WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH AND WOMEN’S RECRUITING COORDINATOR

Assists the head coach in the development of a competitively successful women’s team which represents Indiana University positively and responsibly, and which provides student-athletes the opportunity for a positive experience and climate in which to achieve their academic, athletic and personal goals.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Bellingham Bay Swim Team (BBST), a member of USA and Pacific Northwest Swimming is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Head Age Group Coach.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH/AQUATICS MANAGER

Located in the scenic Mid-Hudson Valley, Vassar College is a highly selective, residential, coeducational liberal arts college. Vassar is strongly committed to fostering a community that reflects the values of a liberal arts education and to promoting an environment of equality, inclusion and respect for difference.

ASSISTANT COACH, MEN AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Assists in the coaching duties of the Men Women’s Swimming programs governed by NCAA Operating Bylaws. Oversees one or more specified areas of the sporting discipline or component of a team and assists the Head Coach with all aspects of recruitment and training of student-athletes, and the total organization and administration of the program, as assigned.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Mariner Swim Club in Baltimore, Md is seeking part-time assistant swim coaches for our youth age-group swim team. Under the direction of the head swim coach, the assistant coach will lead our athletes during practices and meets, instructing and inspiring our swimmers in a positive manner.

FLINT YMCA HIGH SCHOOL AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

Representing the Association of the Greater Flint YMCA, this team has a long standing tradition of success. Multiple time YMCA State Champions, Multiple time Zone Age Group Champions and several Division 1 recruits, the organization takes this team seriously and provides the resources it needs to be successful.

ASSISTANT MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING COACH/RECRUITING COORDINATOR-COLORADO COLLEGE

Colorado College seeks an assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach, who will be responsible for assisting in all areas of the swimming program. This person will serve as the recruiting coordinator, along with preparing and coaching practices and competitions, arranging team travel, creating a positive environment, etc.

ASSISTANT COACH, DIVING AT UNC ASHEVILLE

A successful candidate will plan and execute the training for diving team members in and out of the pool, assist the head swimming coach with administrative duties as assigned, including but not limited to monitoring academic progress of student-athletes, recruiting, fundraising, planning of team travel and assist in running of home meets.

LEAD SWIM COACH

The Lead Swim Coach heads up the programming, head coaches at all swim practices, attends and runs swim meets, coordinates a parents group and other events related to BlueFins. Coordinates with the Aquatics Director and Youth Swim Coordinator to plan, administer and communicate regarding programs. This coach will also continue to develop and build our Dolphins Fitness Swim and AquaEdge Swim Clinics and coach some of the SwimFit classes.

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE SWIMMING

Under the direction of the Competitive Swimming Director, oversees and directs the 12 and under program as well as Pre-caiman and Pride. This includes maintaining a high level of communication with fellow coaches and swim team parents, running daily practices, planning events (competitive and social), completing swim meet entries, seasonal scheduling, planning program capacities, supervision of the 12 and Under program, supervision of assistant coaches and budget responsibilities.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR – WASHINGTON STATE, KING COUNTY AREA

The Mercer Island Beach Club is looking for a responsible and engaged leader in the King County area who is excited to develop and manage our Aquatics team and programs. You thrive on serving children and families, are a certified lifeguard, display positive communication skills and can manage a dynamic team.

HEAD SITE COACH AND LESSONS COORDINATOR

The Eastern Iowa Swim Federation (EISF) is a competitive USA swimming team that emphasizes technique, dedication, work ethic, time management, sportsmanship, and teamwork, empowering individuals to be successful in life through excellence in swimming.

LYONS AQUATICS – LEAD COACH

LYONS Aquatics, located in Western Spring and La Grange, Illinois is seeking an enthusiastic Lead Coach to join our staff! This Lead Coach will be responsible for day-to-day coaching and management of their assigned group(s) and the appropriate administrative tasks that accompany. The start date for this position is August 2019.

M/W SWIMMING INTERN (ASSISTANT COACH)- BALDWIN WALLACE UNIVERSITY

Baldwin Wallace University is seeking a Men’s and Women’s Swimming Intern Coach to assist with the overall success, performance, and conduct of the BW Yellow Jackets men’s and women’s swimming & diving program. This is a full time, one-year internship which is renewable for an additional year based on performance. There will be a monthly stipend paid out through the academic year, contract will run August 19th-May 1st.

PART-TIME AGE GROUP COACH

DST is focused on motivating, teaching, training and young athletes to achieve their potential in competitive swimming in the belief that this experience will provide “life skills” that will prove to be invaluable assets throughout their swimming career and adult life. We are looking for an individual who works well with others, is passionate about swimming and has strong communication and people skills.

SWIM HEAD COACH IN ESPOO, FINLAND

Among other operative tasks in the field of swimming, you will be responsible of developing the competitive swimming in Cetus in accordance with our strategy. You will act as a supervisor of our swimming coaches and account also for the competence development of Cetus’s employees. In addition, coaching in an extensive matter in Cetus will be one of your tasks. You will report about your work to our executive director. The occupation as such is new.

BOSTON COLLEGE ASSOCIATE HEAD / ASSISTANT COACH MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Reporting to the head coach, the associate head / assistant coach will help provide leadership and oversight for all aspects of a competitive program.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH AND ASSISTANT NATIONAL TEAM COACH

Jersey Wahoos is looking for a coach to serve as Lead Coach with our Age Group program and Assistant Coach for the Program’s National Squad.

MASTERS SWIM COACH – PART TIME

We are looking to hire a Part Time Assistant Swim Coach to work with our US Masters swimmers on SUNDAYS for one (1) hour 7am to 8am. We have over 230 individuals, ranging in ages from 18-80, who practice at our two locations. The Aquatics Department at Asphalt Green plays a key role in supporting the organization’s mission of “sports and fitness for a lifetime” for people of all ages and abilities. Job requirements include coaching experience and a history of competitive swimming.

