Bucknell Adds Kayla Lichtner, Another Sprinter, to Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After receiving a verbal commitment from sprint freestyler/backstroker Caroline Mahoney, the Bucknell Bison have added another: Kayla Lichtner. A member of Lower Moreland Swimming & Diving in Pennsylvania, Lichtner also swims for Nazareth Academy High School.

I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic careers at Bucknell University. I am so grateful for the coaches who motivated me, my family who showed me endless support, and the Bucknell community who has already made me feel at home! Go Bison!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 24.24

100y free – 51.37

200y free – 1:52.19

100y fly – 56.47

Representing Nazareth, Lichtner swam to a 4th place finish in the 100 free and a 5th place finish in the 200 free at the 2019 PIAA 2A Girls Championships. She was also 23.26 anchoring their 200 medley relay to a B final win at that meet.

Lichtner adds sprint free depth to the Bucknell roster, with times that would’ve placed in B finals at the 2019 Patriot League Champs in the 100 and 200 free. She’ll also likely factor in on at least the 400 free relay — Bucknell had nobody under 51.0 on their relay at last year’s conference meet.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.