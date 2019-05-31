Reigning Maine HS Champ Caroline Mahoney Sends Verbal to Bucknell for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sprinter Caroline Mahoney of Coastal Maine Aquatics has verbally committed to Bucknell University in the Patriot League for 2020. She’s a rising senior at Cape Elizabeth High School with strength in the freestyle and backstroke.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Bucknell University! A huge thanks to my family, friends, teammates and coaches for supporting me every step of the way. Can’t wait to be a Bison! #gobucknell

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.58

100y free – 51.82

50y back – 26.70

100y back – 55.06

200y back – 2:01.20

Mahoney is coming off of a very successful high school junior season, where she helped Cape Elizabeth to a huge team win off of her own individual victories in the 50 free (23.58) and 100 back (55.12).

With her times, Mahoney would’ve made the 100 back A final at the 2019 Patriot League Championships, while she’d have been on the A/B final bubble in the 50 free and 200 back. Her addition to the class of 2024 is key, as Bucknell just graduated Julie Byrne, their 400 medley relay backstroker and conference runner-up in the 200 back, while their 200 medley backstroker Emma Hadley has just one season left with the Bison.

