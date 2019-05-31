No New World C’ships Qualifiers Added On Day 2 Of 2019 Japan Open

2019 JAPAN OPEN
- Thursday, May 30th – Sunday, June 1st
- Tokyo International Swimming Pool
- LCM
- World Championships Qualifying Meet
Whereas yesterday we saw 2 additional Japanese swimmers make the roster for this summer’s World Championships, today no new names were added to the list. The only Gwangju-worthy time clocked on day 2 of the 2019 Japan Open, the 2nd of 2 Worlds qualifying meets for Japanese swimmers, came from Yui Ohashi. But, Ohashi had already made the grade with her 400m IM victory from April.
Additional World Championships Individual Qualifiers from Japan Open Through Day 2:
- Reona Aoki – women’s 100m breast, 1:06.44
- Yasuhiro Koseki – men’s 100m breast, 59.12
