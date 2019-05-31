Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

No New World C’ships Qualifiers Added On Day 2 Of 2019 Japan Open

2019 JAPAN OPEN

Whereas yesterday we saw 2 additional Japanese swimmers make the roster for this summer’s World Championships, today no new names were added to the list. The only Gwangju-worthy time clocked on day 2 of the 2019 Japan Open, the 2nd of 2 Worlds qualifying meets for Japanese swimmers, came from Yui Ohashi. But, Ohashi had already made the grade with her 400m IM victory from April.

Additional World Championships Individual Qualifiers from Japan Open Through Day 2:

