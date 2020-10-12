Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Season 2 Kits For Intl Swimming League Channeling Boxing Vibe

Season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL) is nearly underway, as athletes from around the world are descending upon Budapest, Hungary for the unfolding of the first meets.

Friday, October 16th marks the first day of competition, with Team Energy Standard, Cali Condors, LA Current and NY Breakers amidst the competitors. Beginning Sunday, October 18th, London Roar, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, and Iron will get their season underway. Tokyo Frog Kings and Toronto Titans have a bye week.

As athletes are documenting their arrivals on social media, we’re getting a glimpse into the updated kits for on-deck wear during the competitions. Whereas season 1’s warm-ups across the teams emitted a space suit type vibe, complete with reflective components, season 2’s are channeling more of a boxing ring motif.

Check out season 1 versus season 2 images from social media thus far.

Season 1 Kit for Energy Standard:

Foto Gian Mattia D’Alberto/LaPresse

Season 2 Kits:

Cali Condors

 

New kit who dis? 👀😍🦅

LA Current

 

London Roar

 

Photo: London Roar

NY Breakers

Aqua Centurions

 

3
3 Comments
Scoobysnak
1 hour ago

Thise are pretty sick! I like that it’s different!

IU Swammer
1 hour ago

Are these for sale somewhere?

HULKSWIMHULKSMASH
59 minutes ago

Some of them look like Power Rangers…yeah, I am old

