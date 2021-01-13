Savannah Barr’s Triple Leads Miami (FL) to Win Over FGCU

MIAMI (FL) V. FGCU

Wednesday, January 13

Fort Myers, FL

Short course yards (SCY)

Results

Score Miami 171, FGCU 129



The Miami Hurricanes took a dominant win today, taking the dual meet over Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers. Leading the way for Miami was freshman Savannah Barr, collecting three wins and helping propel the 400 free relay to victory.

Barr first swam to a win in the 200 free, posting a 1:51.43 to lead a Miami 1-2 with senior Carmen San Nicolas (1:55.27). Coming out of the mid-meet break, she clocked a 51.61 to take the 100 free in a 1-2 finish with Sydney Knapp (52.90).

In the 100 fly, Barr went 56.55 to take her third win of the day. Finally, leading off the 400 free relay in 52.12, she helped Miami to a very tight win over FGCU, 3:31.76 to 3:32.08.

Sophomores Adrianna Cera and Millie Haffety claimed two wins each for Miami. Cera swept the distance races, going 10:32.02 in the 1000 and 5:09.04 in the 500, while Haffety nailed wins on the 1-meter and 3-meter boards. Also earning wins for Miami were sophomore Isabel Traba in the 200 fly (2:07.19), sophomore Andrea Todorovic in the 200 back (2:06.67) and senior Alaina Skellett in the 100 back (59.45).

FGCU had a triple winner of their own, as Petra Halmai took both breaststrokes and the 200 IM. She was 1:03.12 in the 100 breast, 2:17.28 in the 200 and 2:06.57 in the 200 IM. Tori Czarnecka, a junior, added another win for the Eagles in the 50 free (23.81).

FGCU was also victorious in the opening 200 medley relay, going 1:46.11 over Miami’s 1:47.46.