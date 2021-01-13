Quick Review Of Loughborough Training Groups

Sometimes it’s difficult to keep track of which swimmer is located at which training base, but we’re here to at least help you keep the Loughborough squads straight.

There are 4 separate training groups at the United Kingdom’s Loughborough, with Ian Hulmes and Andi Manley‘s involving Loughborough University proper, while Dave Hemmings, Andy Wallace and Mel Marshall‘s athletes fall under the British Swimming National Training Centre – Loughborough.

A quick diagram appears at the bottom of this post, giving us a ‘who’s where’ of this elite hotbed of talent.

The newer members include Austrian Felix Auboeck, who made his move from the University of Michigan to Loughborough last summer. Also making the transition from NCAA to life in England was Sweden’s Louise Hansson, who is pursuing a master’s degree at Loughborough after graduating from the University of South California.

Sprint ace Anna Hopkin was another transition into Loughborough, training under Mel Marshall now heading into the Olympic season.

Finally, Andreas Vazaios joined the Loughborough University swimming program for the 2020-21 season as well after spending the last four years training in Raleigh, North Carolina at NC State.

Of note, both Dave Hemmings and Marshall were named honorable mentions for the 2020 Swammy Award for British Coach of the Year.