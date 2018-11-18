Sarah Sjostrom, Vlad Morozov Top Final 2018 FINA World Cup Standings
Sjostrom edged Katinka Hosszu by just 36 points for the overall title while Morozov was 171 points ahead of men's second-place finisher Kirill Prigoda. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography
The 2018 FINA World Cup series wrapped up in Singapore this weekend, with cluster #3 and overall winners receiving their prize money. The final cluster featured stops in Beijing, Tokyo, and Singapore. On the women’s side, Katinka Hosszu edged Sarah Sjostrom by six points to win cluster #3, earning $50,000. With wins in clusters #1 and #2, however, Sjostrom claimed the overall women’s title (339 points to 303), and won the $150,000 grand prize; Hosszu took home $100,000 for finishing second overall and Ranomi Kromowidjojo $50,000 for finishing third.
On the men’s side, Russia’s Vladimir Morozov earned himself $50,000 for winning cluster #3, followed by China’s Jiayu Xu ($35,000), and Russia’s Kirill Prigoda ($30,000). Morozov took home the overall title by a landslide, leading Prigoda (231) by 171 points. Australian Mitch Larkin was just behind Prigoda with 222 points, winning $50,000, and American Michael Andrew was fourth with 201 points.
Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in Media Studies and American Studies at Claremont McKenna College. When she's not writing about swimming or baseball, you can probably find her listening to a podcast or in a pool ... and/or watching Seinfeld, which she just realized is funny.
Any chance of posting their total winnings for the whole WC series?