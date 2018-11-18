Sarah Sjostrom, Vlad Morozov Top Final 2018 FINA World Cup Standings

2018 FINA WORLD CUP – SINGAPORE

The 2018 FINA World Cup series wrapped up in Singapore this weekend, with cluster #3 and overall winners receiving their prize money. The final cluster featured stops in Beijing, Tokyo, and Singapore. On the women’s side, Katinka Hosszu edged Sarah Sjostrom by six points to win cluster #3, earning $50,000. With wins in clusters #1 and #2, however, Sjostrom claimed the overall women’s title (339 points to 303), and won the $150,000 grand prize; Hosszu took home $100,000 for finishing second overall and Ranomi Kromowidjojo $50,000 for finishing third.

On the men’s side, Russia’s Vladimir Morozov earned himself $50,000 for winning cluster #3, followed by China’s Jiayu Xu ($35,000), and Russia’s Kirill Prigoda ($30,000). Morozov took home the overall title by a landslide, leading Prigoda (231) by 171 points. Australian Mitch Larkin was just behind Prigoda with 222 points, winning $50,000, and American Michael Andrew was fourth with 201 points.

Cluster #3 Prize Money – Women

Place Country Last Name First Name Prize Money 1 HUN HOSSZU Katinka $50,000 2 SWE SJOSTROM Sarah $35,000 3 NED KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi $30,000 4 NED HEEMSKERK Femke $20,000 5 RUS EFIMOVA Yulia $10,000 6 JAM ATKINSON Alia $5,000 7 AUS SEEBOHM Emily $4,000 8 NED TOUSSAINT Kira $3,000

Cluster #3 Prize Money – Men

Place Country Last Name First Name Prize Money 1 RUS MOROZOV Vladimir $50,000 2 CHN XU Jiayu $35,000 3 RUS PRIGODA Kirill $30,000 4 AUS LARKIN Mitchell $20,000 5 USA ANDREW Michael $10,000 6 USA PIERONI Blake $5,000 7 CHN WANG Shun $4,000 8 CHN Li Zhuhao $3,000

Final Overall Women’s Points

Rank Country Family Name First Name Total Cluster #1 Cluster #2 Beijing (CHN) Tokyo (JPN) Singapore (SGP) 1 SWE SJOSTROM Sarah 339 120 84 33 48 54 2 HUN HOSSZU Katinka 303 90 72 60 48 33 3 NED KROMOWIDJOJO Ranomi 255 63 66 33 57 36 4 RUS EFIMOVA Yulia 255 78 75 51 30 21 5 NED HEEMSKERK Femke 198 51 42 39 33 33 6 JAM ATKINSON Alia 182 0 89 21 24 48 7 AUS SEEBOHM Emily 138 0 60 24 24 30 8 NED TOUSSAINT Kira 135 66 6 18 21 24

Final Overall Men’s Points

Rank Country Family Name First Name Total Cluster #1 Cluster #2 Beijing (CHN) Tokyo (JPN) Singapore (SGP) 1 RUS MOROZOV Vladimir 402 84 134 54 70 60 2 RUS PRIGODA Kirill 231 36 72 60 45 18 3 AUS LARKIN Mitchell 222 72 72 21 18 39 4 USA ANDREW Michael 201 87 36 27 24 27 5 USA PIERONI Blake 183 57 60 27 15 24 6 RUS CHUPKOV Anton 177 90 36 21 9 21 7 CHN XU Jiayu 158 0 0 30 74 54 8 HUN VERRASZTO David 105 54 18 18 9 6

Top 3 Women Overall – Bonus Prize Money

PLACE LAST NAME Prize Money 1 Sarah Sjostrom $150,000 2 Katinka Hosszu $100,000 3 Ranomi Kromowidjojo $50,000

Top 3 Men Overall – Bonus Prize Money