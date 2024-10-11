Sandpipers of Nevada Coach Juan Morales Cited For Assaulting Swimmer, Removed From Staff

A coach for the Sandpipers of Nevada in Las Vegas has received a citation for assault after a violent outburst against a 12-year-old swimmer, according to reports.

Juan Morales, 24, was cited by the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety after witnesses reported that he became irate, yelling and threw a Stanley cup at one of his swimmer’s heads, according to 8 News Now.

Morales, who previously swam for the Sandpipers, has been removed from the club’s coaching staff.

The alleged incident took place on Oct. 3 at the Durango Hills YMCA, one of seven facilities the Sandpipers use throughout the Las Vegas area.

The 12-year-old girl reportedly declined medical attention and stated that the Stanley cup hit her hair bun. Her father told an officer he wanted to press charges after hearing from other parents of a similar incident that occurred just three days prior.

Morales told an officer that his swimmers didn’t listen to him while he was giving instructions, leading him to become irate and “retaliate,” though he denied throwing anything. Morales said he “kicked” a Stanley cup “towards the other side of the deck,” the report says.

The girl told an officer she “splashed Morales with water and he began throwing her belongings at her,” the report says. She says it was done in a joking manner after the coach had “put his foot in her face jokingly the day prior.”

A lifeguard told officers that when the girl jokingly splashed Morales with water, he responded by going “nuts.”

The officer issued a misdemeanor criminal citation for assault and destruction of private property.

8 News Now reached out to the Sandpipers with head coach Ron Aitken responding with an email statement:

“The Sandpipers of Nevada expect that all of its coaches at all times serve as role models for their swimmers both in and out of the pool,” Aitken wrote to 8 News Now.

“Any allegation of inappropriate behavior by any coach is taken very seriously and is thoroughly investigated. However, we cannot comment on any particular personnel matter as this information involves the employee’s right of privacy and is strictly confidential.”

8 News Now also obtained an email sent to the club’s parents, notifying them that Morales is no longer employed with the Sandpipers.

“Coach Juan has been removed from our staff, effective immediately,” Aitken wrote. “The behavior of Juan last night was unacceptable from one of our staff members and is not a reflection of the standards that we hold our staff to on the Sandpipers of Nevada.”

Practice on Oct. 4 was also canceled.

“My apologies that this incident occurred, and I promise that we will move forward positively and promptly to give your kids a great experience on our team,” Aitken wrote.

Morales is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Municipal Court on Dec. 2.

Led by coach Aitken, the Sandpipers of Nevada have become one of the top USA Swimming clubs in the country over the last five years, with swimmers Bella Sims (Tokyo), Katie Grimes, Claire Weinstein and Ilya Kharun (Paris) all winning Olympic medals in the last three years.

Of the four, only Kharun won his medals after changing training bases, having joined Arizona State University last fall before claiming Olympic silver in the men’s 100 and 200 fly in Paris.