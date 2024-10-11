Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anna Peplowski Breaks Down IU’s Big Ten Championship, Olympic Silver|College Swimming Podcast

On today’s inaugural College Swimming Podcast, hosts Brendan “Dirty Double” Burns and Aislinn “Bruin Buckeye” Walsh sit down with IU’s Anna Peplowski to discuss Anna’s recent successes, including a walk-off Big Ten team championship and an Olympic silver medal in Paris. Anna also discusses the pros and cons of having her sister, Noelle, as a teammate and coach, and Anna reveals which Olympians she would like to join on a podcast.

All of that and more on the first edition of the SwimSwam College Swimming Podcast.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Sophie Kaufman

Sophie Kaufman

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!