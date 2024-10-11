Anna Peplowski Breaks Down IU’s Big Ten Championship, Olympic Silver|College Swimming Podcast

On today’s inaugural College Swimming Podcast, hosts Brendan “Dirty Double” Burns and Aislinn “Bruin Buckeye” Walsh sit down with IU’s Anna Peplowski to discuss Anna’s recent successes, including a walk-off Big Ten team championship and an Olympic silver medal in Paris. Anna also discusses the pros and cons of having her sister, Noelle, as a teammate and coach, and Anna reveals which Olympians she would like to join on a podcast.

All of that and more on the first edition of the SwimSwam College Swimming Podcast.