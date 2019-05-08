S.R. Smith Expands the Velocity Starting Block Series

The Velocity Advantage is the newest member of S.R.Smith’s Velocity Starting Block Series, with a marine-grade box style base like other elite starting platforms, which are particularly suitable for bulkheads. The blocks come with patent pending, integral backstroke starting ledges that can be adjusted from the pool deck to five positions per FINA guidelines.

As with Velocity Single and Dual Post Starting Platforms, the Advantage features a large (28” x 32”) fiberglass footboard with a TrueTread™ non-slip surface. The footboard is also available with sand tread, which allows for custom colors and logos.

The track start wedge is adjustable to five positions, and easily tucks beneath the footboard (without detaching) to clear the surface for relay exchanges For more information, including product specifications and engineering drawings visit srsmith.com/startwithvelocity or call 800.824.4387.

About S.R.Smith

S.R.Smith is a worldwide leader of residential, commercial and accessibility swimming pool deck equipment. Founded in 1932, S.R.Smith is headquartered in Canby, Oregon with additional manufacturing facilities in Portland, TN; Memphis, TN; Tucson, AZ and Brisbane, Australia. S.R.Smith products are featured on some of the finest pools around the world. For more information, visit www.srsmith.com.

