Ryan Rougeux Named Diving Coach at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ryan Rougeux has been elevated to head diving coach at the University of Louisville after acting as interim coach last season.

“I am thrilled to have Ryan Rougeux lead our diving program to continued new levels,” said Arthur Albiero, UofL head swim coach. “Ryan is obviously no stranger to our program, as he did a remarkable job of stepping into the role of Interim Diving Coach. Ryan’s work ethic was impactful right away, and his ability to elevate expectations daily within our diving program was clearly noticed by staff and administration. Passion and Cardinal Pride have been a huge catalysts for our growth and improvement as a program in the past 15 years and Ryan clearly brings both of those attributes to our program. I am excited to work closely with Ryan as we continue to strive for the highest level of excellence for UofL Swimming and UofL Diving.”

Rougeux came to the University of Louisville from Wright State University where he was the head coach for three seasons. The diving program at Wright State grew in success under Coach Rougeux’s direction. Two conference champions, a 1M men’s school record, a honorable mention Academic All-American, and multiple NCAA Zone qualifiers. In 2016-2017, Rougeux was named Horizon League Women’s Dive Coach of the Year.

In Rougeux’s first season with the Cardinals, the dive program had successful campaign. Junior Daniel Fecteau broke the school record on platform at the Miami Invitational, and all five divers scored points at the ACC Conference Championships to help the men’s and women’s teams to 2nd place finishes. Post conference, all five UofL divers went on to compete at NCAA Zones where sophomore Molly Fears qualified for NCAAs on 1-meter, 3-,meter springboards, as well as on platform.

A diver himself, Ryan was a four-year diver at Centre College in Danville, KY from 2009-2013. He was named SCAC First Team All-Conference for the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons and SAA First Team All-Conference for the 2012-13 season. Rougeux was named a member of the 500 Point Club having scored 646 points in his career; the third most of any diver in school history.

“I would like to thank Head Swim Coach Arthur Albiero and Athletic Director Vince Tyra for this opportunity,” said Rougeux. As a Louisville native, I have always admired the University of Louisville and its athletic program. I am excited to continue my work here as the Head Diving Coach and I look forward to building this program into one of the top in the country. Go Cards!”

A Louisville, Kentucky, native, Ryan Rougeux earned a bachelor’s degree in Government and a minor in Art History from Centre College (Danville, KY). Rougeux then moved to Dayton, Ohio to attend the University of Dayton School of Law where he earned a Juris Doctorate degree in 2016.