Neidigh, Grothe Pick Up Mile Victories On Day 1 Of PSS – Santa Clara

2018 TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – SANTA CLARA

The opening session of the 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series – Santa Clara featured only a few heats in the men’s and women’s 1500 freestyle. There was no wild, earth shattering swims like we saw at the last stop in Indy (where Katie Ledecky broke the 1500 world record), but both the men’s and women’s races were close, exciting battles.

In the women’s race, Ashley Neidigh dropped a PB of 16:17.43 to outlast Stanford’s Megan Byrnes, who was 2nd in 16:20.46. Just last month, Neidigh reset her lifetime best by over eleven seconds in Indianapolis down to 16:21.62, and chopped another four off tonight. Byrnes also went a best in Indy in 16:20.23, narrowly missing that time by a few tenths.

Byrnes’ Stanford teammate Leah Stevens claimed 3rd in 16:35.47, with top seed coming in Olivia Anderson (16:46.43) and Mabel Zavaros (16:51.54) 4th and 5th, both of Swim Ontario.

In the men’s race, Zane Grothe of Mission Viejo held off a hard charging Ricardo Vargas and True Sweetser for the win, clocking a time of 15:18.43. Grothe has been as fast as 15:05.31 this season, done at the Indy stop in May (where he also won). Vargas and Sweetser both made a big push at the end, ultimately taking 2nd and 3rd in times of 15:19.34 and 15:19.86 respectively.

Nick Norman, who swam a pair of PBs in this event at the recent Speedo Grand Challenge had his 2nd best swim ever for 4th in 15:22.98, and Johannes Calloni was 5th in 15:30.35. Clark Smith, swimming his first mile of the year, took 6th in 15:32.05.