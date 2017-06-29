Ryan Murphy: “I’m finally getting to do my dream job” (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

Ryan Murphy: “It’s good to be in a tight race like that, there’s definitely some places where there’s room to improve in these next couple of weeks, but I’m happy to be in a tight race like that – happy that me and Jacob [Pebley] got on the team.”

MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

U.S. Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

LC National Meet Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard: 1:58.55

The Cal duo of Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley came through as expected tonight, going 1-2 in times of 1:54.30 and 1:54.78 respectively. Murphy was out from the start, out in 26.91 at the 50. Pebley essentially matched his splits from there, coming within a hundredth of his PB from 1:54.77.

Robert Owen held 3rd throughout the race, touching in 1:57.17, with Sean Lehane 4th (1:57.33) and Austin Katz 5th (1:57.60).

Bryce Mefford (1:58.63) and Alessandro Boratto (2:00.87) won the B and C-finals respectively.