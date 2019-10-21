RV Brown Notches 2 Upsets, #6 Pepperdine Tops #4 USC on WP Week 7

Six upsets highlighted the Week 7 slate, including a Top 10 result that saw #6 Pepperdine edge past #4 USC.

Mate Toth put in four goals to lead the Waves in the upset win, which marked Pepperdine’s first over USC since 2005.

RV Brown was part of two of those upsets, besting #17 Pomona-Pitzer and #15 George Washington. Cole Atwell paced the Bears in three goals against the Sagehens. He then added six scores in the win over the Colonels.

Harvard was part of one of two overtime games on the week, topping #17 Pomona-Pitzer 17-16 in sudden death on Saturday, and added two more wins on Sunday to extend their win streak to 18 games. Dennis Blyashov paced the Crimson with four goals in the sudden death win.

Upsets

Navy def. #16 Fordham – The Midshipmen were down 12-10 with eight minutes to play, but registered five unanswered goals in the final stanza to secure the upset. Isaac Salinas notched six scores in the game, including back to back to goals to start the fourth quarter and tie it up at 12. Trevor Clark , Zach Luci and Bobby Lee followed to grab the win.

notched six scores in the game, including back to back to goals to start the fourth quarter and tie it up at 12. , and followed to grab the win. #20 St. Francis Brooklyn def. #14 Bucknell 16-14 – Bucknell scored five goals in the second quarter to vault ahead 9-4, but St. Francis notched six scores in each of the final two stanza to grab the upset. Down 14-11 early in the fourth quarter, St. Francis got goals from Alexander Teplitsky , Zachary Hahn and Dominick Hevesi to tie it up. Matheus Santos and Vladimir Mickic capped the 5-0 run to sew up the upset. Mickic put in four goals, while Hevesi and Santos each added hat tricks for St. Francis, while Rade Joksimovic scored four times to lead Bucknell.

, and to tie it up. and capped the 5-0 run to sew up the upset. Mickic put in four goals, while Hevesi and Santos each added hat tricks for St. Francis, while scored four times to lead Bucknell. #6 Pepperdine def. #4 USC 13-12 – USC led 7-5 at halftime, but the Waves outscore the Trojans 8-5 in the second half to steal away the win. Pepperdine knotted the score at 8 with a 3-1 advantage in the third quarter, then took the lead at 9-8 and 10-9 on Chris Dilworth scores, USC answered to tie it each time. Marko Asic put the Waves up 11-10 and Balazs Kosa added two goals to push the lead to 13-10. Jake Ehrhardt (2:54) and Matt Maier (0:10) narrowed the gap for USC, but the rally came up just short. Mate Toth scored four goals and Dilworth added a hat trick for the Waves in the upset. Hannes Daube put in four goals for the Trojans, while Ehrhardt added three scores.

scores, USC answered to tie it each time. put the Waves up 11-10 and added two goals to push the lead to 13-10. (2:54) and (0:10) narrowed the gap for USC, but the rally came up just short. scored four goals and Dilworth added a hat trick for the Waves in the upset. put in four goals for the Trojans, while Ehrhardt added three scores. RV Brown def. #17 Pomona-Pitzer 10-6 – The Bears scored four goals in a row to vault to go up 4-1 in the second quarter. Brown upped its lead to 6-2 with third quarter goals by Hudson Rawlings and Matt Simko . The Sagehens cut the margin to two (6-4) but two goals by Armen Deirmenjian and a third by Cole Atwell made it 9-5 Brown. Pomona-Pitzer countered, but Atwell added an insurance goal to close the scoring at 10-6. Atwell led the Bears with a hat trick.

and . The Sagehens cut the margin to two (6-4) but two goals by and a third by made it 9-5 Brown. Pomona-Pitzer countered, but Atwell added an insurance goal to close the scoring at 10-6. Atwell led the Bears with a hat trick. #19 San Jose State def. #12 UC Irvine 8-3 – UC Irvine led at 1-0 and 2-1 before the Spartans took control with power play goals by Ary Kamen , Finn Pardon and Ethan Koch to go up 4-2 at the half. Pardon and Neil Arnett continued the rally in the third stanza pushing the margin to four at 6-2. John Polos scored UC Irvine’s final goal at the 4:26 mark in the period. Arnett (1:49, 3rd) and Niels Hofmeiejer (0:40, 4th) added on for SJSU. Arnett and Pardon each scored twice to lead the Spartans, while Polos put in two goals for UCI.

, and to go up 4-2 at the half. Pardon and continued the rally in the third stanza pushing the margin to four at 6-2. scored UC Irvine’s final goal at the 4:26 mark in the period. Arnett (1:49, 3rd) and (0:40, 4th) added on for SJSU. Arnett and Pardon each scored twice to lead the Spartans, while Polos put in two goals for UCI. RV Brown def. #15 George Washington 16-10 – After a tie at 3 through one quarter, Brown broke the game open, outscoring GW 10-3 in the next two stanzas, including a 6-1 edge in the third quarter. After a tie at 5, Brown scored the next eight goals to vault ahead 13-5 and held on from there. Cole Atwell notched six goals to pace Brown, while James Thygesen netted three scores. Gabriele Simonti put in three goals for the Colonials.

Overtime

Mercyhurst def. Penn State Behrend 13-11 OT – Penn State Behrend rallied from down 6-4 at halftime and used a 4-2 run in the fourth quarter to knot the score at 10 to force overtime. The Lions got a penalty by Austin Hoff , a power play by Chase Cordon , and even strength goals by Isaak Hatopp and Andre Sardaryzadeh in the fourth quarter to tie it at 10. PSUB continued its run by scoring first in overtime on a Hoff goal (2:06). Paul Goddard tied it up at 11 on a power play for Mercyhurst. The Lakers tacked on two more scores in the second overtime stanza – one each by Michael Gutman and Nebyat Mamo – to close out the win. Daniel Alvarez scored four times for Mercyhurst, while Goddard added a hat trick. Hoff put in four goals for Penn State Behrend.

, a power play by , and even strength goals by and in the fourth quarter to tie it at 10. PSUB continued its run by scoring first in overtime on a Hoff goal (2:06). tied it up at 11 on a power play for Mercyhurst. The Lakers tacked on two more scores in the second overtime stanza – one each by and – to close out the win. scored four times for Mercyhurst, while Goddard added a hat trick. Hoff put in four goals for Penn State Behrend. #9 Harvard def. #17 Pomona-Pitzer 17-16 SD – The Crimson led 11-7 at the half, but the Sagehens used a five goal rally in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Pomona-Pitzer put in the first goal of extra time, but Jackson Enright answered for Harvard with two seconds left in the period. Austin Sechrest gave Harvard the early edge in the second extra stanza, but a penalty make pushed the game to sudden death. Dennis Blyashov notched the game winner 32 seconds in to the sudden death period. Blyashov scored four times to pace Harvard, while Sechrest and Bruno Snow each logged hat tricks. Sam Sasaki put in three goals for the Sagehens.