Water Polo Approved as Pilot Program in Texas High Schools

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas – Water Polo was approved today as a pilot program at the high school level by the UIL Legislative Council in the state of Texas, with play to begin in Fall 2021.

“USA Water Polo would like to congratulate TISCA Water Polo for all their hard work on this initiative including: Mac McDonald, Scott Slay and Chris Cullen. In addition, we’d like to thank the UIL, UIL Legislative Council, and TISCA. We are grateful to the UIL’s Dr. Charles Breithaupt, Dr. Jamey Harrison, Dr. Susan Elza, and Brandy Belk in their continued support and encouragement to TISCA Water Polo throughout the sanctioning process. Additionally, Melissa Howard and the TISCA Board have been supporting water polo every step of the way. As is stated in our mission, we support and encourage the growth of water polo. This includes at all levels in Texas and across the country and we will continue to support Texas through education, referee/coach development, etc. as programs transition from club to a sanctioned sport.” – Joe Linehan, USA Water Polo Texas Regional Manager

“The adoption of water polo by the UIL is literally a game-changer for our sport and for Texas. It will result in hundreds of new polo programs across the Lone Star State, while recognizing the achievement of current club players by conferring coveted UIL varsity status. It’s more evidence that water polo is becoming a truly national sport. We are working with the UIL to expand coach and referee development opportunities across Texas to meet demand. We also want to give a ‘shout out’ to Texas swimming and water polo coaches, who worked together to bring about this tremendous new opportunity for Texas athletes.” – Christopher Ramsey, USA Water Polo

“This is a great day for water polo in the state of Texas. So many dedicated people between TISCA, the UIL and UIL Legislative Council have worked to make this happen. USA Water Polo has made growing the game of water polo a priority in Texas and we are thrilled with today’s news. Again, thank you to all those that worked on this initiative and we look forward to the first season of UIL sanctioned water polo in Texas!” – Houston Hall, Member – USA Water Polo Board of Directors

USA Water Polo will share more details in the months to follow.