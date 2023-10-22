Ruta Meilutyte Reportedly Sick; 50 Breast Triple Crown in Jeopardy

Ruta Meluityte of Lithuania was noticeably absent from the 100 breaststroke prelims in Budapest. While she wasn’t in line for a Triple Crown in the event, having finished 5th at the first leg of the series in Berlin, she took the gold medal in Athens with a 1:06.70. As a reminder, a Triple Crown requires winning the same event across all three World Cup stops and nets athletes a $10,000 bonus.

In Meilutyte’s absence, series newcomer Benedetta Pilato of Italy won with a 1:05.83, followed by the Netherlands’ Tes Shouten who repeated her silver finish from Athens, and Ireland’s Mona McSharry.

According to LTU Aquatics, formerly the Lithuanian Swimming Federation, Meilutyte withdrew from the 100 breast due to a fever. Before the prelims session began, a Facebook post included her in the list of swimmers to watch, indicating that her withdrawal was a last minute decision between Meilutyte and her coach, Tadas Duškinas.

In LTU Aquatics’ press release recapping the day 2 finals session, there was no update on Meilutyte’s status, though she appears in the list of Lithuanian swimmers entered for day 3. If Meilutyte does swim she has the chance for a Triple Crown in the 50 breaststroke. She set the World Cup record in Berlin with a 29.56.

Meilutyte is the world record holder in the 50 breaststroke after lowering it to a 29.16 at this summer’s World Championships. She was the 2012 Olympic Champion in the 100 breast at just 15 years old, and following a brief retirement has solidified her comeback on the international stage.