Paige Madden Clocks Fastest 400 Free Since Tokyo (4:06.45) En Route to New Pan Ams Record

2023 PAN AMERICAN GAMES

Paige Madden swam her fastest 400-meter freestyle time (4:06.45) in two years since the Tokyo Olympics to secure the first international gold medal of her career at the 2023 Pan American Games on Saturday in Santiago, Chile.

The 24-year-old Olympic silver medalist (4×200 free relay) beat Brazil’s Maria Costa by just 0.23 seconds. The top four finishers — including Brazil’s Gabrielle Roncatto (4:06.88), and fellow American Rachel Stege (personal-best 4:06.94) — all finished under the previous Pan Ams meet record of 4:08.42 set by Canada’s Emily Overholt in 2015.

Madden’s best time this year was a 4:06.78 from U.S. Nationals, where she placed 4th. Saturday marked her first time racing the event as a member of ASU’s stacked pro group training under head coach Bob Bowman. Her lifetime best is a 4:03.98 from the Tokyo Olympic heats, before she ultimately placed 7th in the final (4:06.81).

“Looking at the results, that’s faster than I went this summer so that’s good progress,” said Madden, who swept the 200, 500, and 1650-yard freestyle NCAA titles in 2021 prior to her Olympic debut. “I did exactly what I wanted to do, took the race out, but kind of died at the end. Did what I wanted to do so that’s good.”

Madden’s win was one of four victories for the Americans on the first night of swimming in Santiago and one of three Pan Ams records to fall during the opening finals session.

Guilherme Costa also took down a meet record in the 400 free with a winning time of 3:46.79, lowering the previous mark set by Canada’s Ryan Cochrane in 2015. The 25-year-old Brazilian placed 4th at Worlds in 3:43.58 after placing 3rd last year in a personal-best 3:43.31.

Venezuela’s Alfonso Mestre, the brother of Olympian Alberto Mestre, impressed with a silver medal performance in 3:47.62, about a second off his personal-best 3:46.61 from Worlds this year, where he placed 11th in prelims.

NC State senior James Plage rounded out the podium with a 3rd-place finish in 3:50.74, within a second of his personal-best 3:49.87 from June. He touched almost two seconds ahead of fellow American Jay Litherland, who finished 4th in 3:52.72.

“It was a hard race,” Plage said. “Hard adjusting to the time down here but it was my first time representing Team USA and nothing feels better. Doing it with a veteran like Jay [Litherland], it’s the best to go three-four and have a teammate like him to celebrate with.”

Somewhat surprisingly, the U.S. could not clinch a relay victory on the opening night of action with both 4×100 free relay teams earning runner-up finishes. The final meet record of the evening came courtesy of the Brazilian men’s 4×100 free relay, which shaved 0.15 seconds off Canada’s previous Pan Ams record (3:13.66) with a winning time of 3:13.51. Gui Caribe led off Brazil’s 4×100 freestyle relay with a 48.41 split, Marcelo Chierighini followed in 48.00, Victor Alcara posted a 48.34 split, and Felipe Ribeiro de Souza anchored in 48.76. The quartet finished more than half a second clear of the U.S. team of Jonny Kulow (48.45), Adam Chaney (48.17), Jack Aikins (48.60), and Brooks Curry (49.00).

Arizona State sophomore Jonny Kulow led off the American relay in 48.45, followed by Adam Chaney in 48.17, Jack Aikins in 48.60, and Brooks Curry in 49.00. Canada snagged bronze in 3:15.83, more than three seconds ahead of 4th-place Mexico.

“It’s an honor,” Kulow said. “I think the USA relays are the epitome of swimming – like that’s the best that we can get. I mean it was really exciting, a little nerve wracking, but I’m glad to represent the country and put up a good showing here.”

Jake Foster (59.99 100 breast), Dakota Luther (2:09.97 200 fly), and Mason Laur (1:56.44 200 fly) also took home victories for Team USA on Saturday, lifting them atop the medal with four gold medals ahead of Brazil and Canada, which have two apiece.