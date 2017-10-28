Ripon’s Mallory Brubaker Verbally Commits to Cal Baptist

Manteca, California’s Mallory Brubaker has announced her verbal commitment to California Baptist University in Riverside, and will begin in the fall of 2018. Brubaker swims for Ripon High School and Ripon Aquatics Swim Club; she will join three of her RA teammates (Kyle White, Christian Britton, and Scott Tolman) on the Lancers’ roster next year.

Brubaker specializes in mid-distance freestyle, swimming the 200/500 double in high school season and the 200-1000 freestyles in club swimming. She currently holds the Ripon High School Record in the 500 free; she originally broke it as a sophomore with 5:08.51, then lowered it to 5:05.54 last season. She achieved that time with her sixth-place finish at the 2017 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships. Brubaker also swam the 200 free at the Section Meet, finishing 17th in prelims with 1:58.72.

Brubaker has made huge strides throughout her high school career, especially in the 500 where she was 5:18.18 as a freshman, and just missed qualifying for the 2017 CIF State Meet (by .70) as a junior. In June, 2017 she was selected by the Manteca Bulletin as the All-Area Girls Swimmer of the Year. Brubaker told SwimSwam her goal is to make CIF State Championships in 2018; following that, she plans to conquer the 1650.

Brubaker had a strong long-course season, dropping time in the 200/400 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Arena Grand Challenge. Her top SCY times are:

200 free – 1:58.32

500 free – 5:05.54

1000 free – 10:43.05

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].